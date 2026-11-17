Dame Mary Berry reveals her frustrations with unskilled celebrity co-hosts Miranda Hart, Alexandra Burke, and Greg James while preparing for her new BBC festive series.

Dame Mary Berry has revealed that celebrity co-star Miranda Hart struggled significantly with the technical demands of baking during the production of the new festive series. The 91-year-old culinary icon explained that Hart was not up to the challenge of baking her first cake for the program, forcing Berry to intervene and guide her through a simpler seasonal dessert instead.

The television producer noted that Hart did really well by putting her mind to the task, but the complexity of the cake recipe proved too difficult for the actress to manage alone. Consequently, Berry stepped in to help Hart complete a seasonal trifle, ensuring the segment remained educational while accommodating her novice status in the kitchen.

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Dame Mary Berry also highlighted that Greg James was the only participant among the celebrity guests who was pleased to take on complicated cooking tasks without assistance. The BBC Radio 1 host displayed a willingness to tackle complex recipes, contrasting sharply with the struggles faced by Hart and the general assessment of the group's baking proficiency by the veteran presenter.

The hour-long broadcast, titled Mary Berry's Christmas Countdown, is scheduled to debut on the BBC platform later this year. Viewers will be able to access the special on iPlayer starting on November 27, with a subsequent television airing on BBC One in early December. The program features fifteen of the most popular holiday recipes as identified by British consumers through BBC Food search data.

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Featured recipes in the series include traditional festive favorites such as chocolate roulade, gingerbread, and mince pies. Dame Mary remarked that the show offers more substantial culinary instruction than its lighthearted title implies. She emphasized that the content requires viewers to pay close attention to cooking techniques, balancing entertainment with genuine holiday baking advice for the general public.

Dame Mary Berry used the promotional interviews to share professional insights gained from her decades in the television industry. She credited the late presenter Judith Chalmers, who passed away in May, for teaching her the importance of kindness toward crew members. Berry recalled how Chalmers advised her to smile and engage with technicians even during stressful filming periods to maintain a positive environment on set.

She also revisited her early career experiences with rival television personality Fanny Cradock from the 1960s. During their time together, Berry worked as a home service adviser for the Electricity Board. She observed Cradock using pre-whipped egg whites in meringues on television, an act that convinced Berry she would never resort to such cheating tactics if she ever appeared on screen.

Dame Mary Berry continues to receive high praise from her fellow television personalities regarding the new festive series. Miranda Hart described Berry as gentle, kind, fun, light-hearted, and sparkling, stating that the experience made her look forward to cooking again. Hart added that chatting and giggling with Berry was such a treat and that Berry pulled off a miracle by getting her to look forward to doing some cooking this Christmas.

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Alexandra Burke called spending time with Berry a dream come true, while Greg James described it as a privilege to work beside the woman who basically invented cakes. These testimonials underscore the positive atmosphere on set, despite the initial challenges regarding the technical baking skills of the celebrity cast members.

Reflecting on her departure from the Great British Bake Off ten years ago, Berry expressed her opinion that Nigella Lawson serves as an essential element for the program's current success. She acknowledged that while Lawson is a generalist, both women fundamentally support bakers and share a common ground in their dedication to the craft.

Berry confirmed that she maintains her habit of smiling at audiences and crew, a practice inherited from her earlier television mentors like Judith Chalmers. She noted that even when people ask for selfies, she is always ready to smile, carrying forward the lessons learned early in her broadcasting career.

The upcoming show promises to deliver both the festive cheer expected from a holiday special and the serious culinary education that Berry is known for. By addressing the varying skill levels of her guests, the program aims to resonate with viewers who may also find baking intimidating, offering practical tips and encouragement throughout the episodes.