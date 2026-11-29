JLS star Marvin Humes discusses his parenting philosophy, revealing he raises his six-year-old son Blake with the same values and opportunities as his daughters to counter toxic masculinity.

JLS singer Marvin Humes, 41, has publicly affirmed his commitment to raising his six-year-old son, Blake, with the exact same values, opportunities, and expectations as he does for his two daughters, Alaia and Valentina. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the father of three emphasized that he intentionally avoids gendered parenting styles to ensure all his children develop confidence and equality.

Marvin Humes and his wife, Rochelle Humes, share three children: daughters Alaia, who is 13, Valentina, who is nine, and son Blake, who is six. The couple prioritizes a unified approach to child-rearing, focusing on individual personalities rather than traditional gender roles, aiming to equip their kids with the resilience to become who they choose to be.

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Equal Parenting Values For Son And Daughters

Marvin Humes explained that his parenting strategy centers on kindness, hard work, good manners, and treating everyone with respect. He stated that he and Rochelle want all three children to never take anything for granted and to prioritize happiness and good character above all else.

The JLS star noted that while each child has a distinct personality, the core foundation remains consistent. He highlighted that raising children in the modern era requires constant adaptation, particularly regarding the influence of online cultures that may promote harmful stereotypes or toxic behaviors.

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Combating Toxic Masculinity Online

In response to the rise of the manosphere and online promotion of toxic masculinity, Marvin Humes clarified that he and Rochelle actively monitor their children's digital exposure to protect their development. He asserted that all three children should possess the same level of self-confidence and opportunity regardless of gender.

Marvin Humes stressed that the goal is to ensure their son feels just as empowered as his sisters to express himself freely. This approach is designed to counteract negative societal narratives by reinforcing positive, inclusive values within the home environment from a young age.

Family Bonding Through Physical Card Games

To navigate the challenges of the digital age, Marvin Humes advocates for tangible, screen-free family activities. He recently partnered with Pokémon and the Secret Lives of Dads campaign to launch family-friendly workshops in London celebrating the new Pokémon Trading Card Game, focusing on wholesome parent-child bonding.

Marvin Humes described Pokémon cards as a throwback to his own childhood, allowing him to share a tangible hobby with his son Blake. He enjoys playing card games and board games with Blake to foster a strong father-son bond away from screens, noting that Blake loves the physical aspect of collecting and trading cards.

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Strict Screen Time Limits At Home

While Marvin Humes encourages offline play, he and Rochelle maintain strict guidelines regarding digital consumption for their children. None of the children have social media accounts, but they do have access to tablets for limited periods under close supervision.

The parents enforce moderation and set specific time limits for device usage, ensuring that all screen time occurs in the same room with parents present. This structured approach aims to balance the positives of technology with the necessity of protecting childhood experiences and family interaction.

Upcoming Pokémon TCG Workshop Dates

The Pokémon Trading Card Game launch events are designed to facilitate these family connections through structured play sessions. Marvin Humes participated in events to highlight the joy of shared hobbies, with Blake enjoying the one-on-one time and excitement of the game.

Following the London launch, there are upcoming dates for the Pokémon TCG workshops at The Gallery Café in Manchester on December 5 and Parkside Café in Cardiff on December 9. These events continue to promote the idea that parents can reconnect with their childhood passions while building stronger relationships with their kids.