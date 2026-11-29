JLS star Marvin Humes shares his approach to raising his three children with Rochelle, emphasizing equal values, screen-free bonding, and kindness in the digital age.

Marvin Humes has publicly declared his commitment to raising his six-year-old son, Blake, with identical values and opportunities as his two daughters, Alaia and Valentina. The forty-one-year-old JLS singer revealed this parenting philosophy in a recent interview with the Daily Mail, marking a deliberate stance against the rise of toxic masculinity promoted by the online manosphere. By prioritizing equality, Humes ensures that all three of his children, who he shares with wife Rochelle Humes, develop the confidence to become who they choose to be.

Equal Parenting And Core Values

Humes explained that while his children possess distinct personalities requiring individual adaptation, the foundational principles of their upbringing remain consistent. He and Rochelle aim for Alaia, who is thirteen, Valentina, who is nine, and Blake to grow up with shared values, equal opportunities, and the self-assurance to pursue any path they desire. This approach is designed to counteract societal pressures that might otherwise dictate different behavioral expectations based on gender.

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The singer emphasized that kindness, hard work, and good manners are central to his family's ethos. Humes stated that he wants his children to treat everyone with respect and never take their privileges for granted. His ultimate goal is straightforward: he simply wants all three of his kids to grow into happy, good people who contribute positively to the world around them.

Battling The Digital Age With Tangible Play

Addressing the challenges of modern parenting, Humes admitted that navigating the digital age requires constant adjustment and vigilance. He noted that technology plays a massive role in the lives of children today, offering many benefits but also posing risks to childhood innocence. Consequently, his strategy involves finding a careful balance to ensure his children still enjoy a traditional, screen-free childhood wherever possible.

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To achieve this balance, Humes has introduced tangible activities that foster real-world interaction. He highlighted the Pokemon Trading Card Game as a key tool for bonding with his son. This hobby allows father and son to engage in card and board games at home, taking Blake away from digital devices and creating a meaningful one-on-one connection that Humes considers vital for their relationship.

Strategic Campaigns And Screen Time Limits

Marvin Humes recently partnered with the Secret Lives of Dads and Dads Do Hair for family-friendly Pokemon workshops in London to celebrate these shared interests. The campaign, launched alongside the new Pokemon TCG set Mega Evolution: Delta Reign, focuses on wholesome parent-child bonding evenings. Humes described the collaboration as a nostalgic throwback to his own childhood, allowing him to share his love for the game with his son in a structured, community setting.

Regarding online safety, the couple enforces strict guidelines on social media and internet usage. Humes confirmed that none of his three children have social media accounts, although they are permitted to use tablets under strict moderation. The parents set firm time limits for device usage and insist that all screen time occurs with the family present in the same room, ensuring active supervision and limiting isolation.

Upcoming Family Workshops Across The UK

The partnership between Humes, the Pokemon brand, and the dad-focused initiatives continues with scheduled events designed to bring families together. These workshops provide opportunities for parents and children to bond over the trading card game in a fun, interactive environment. The campaign aims to normalize fathers engaging in playful, nurturing activities that break traditional gender stereotypes.

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Families interested in participating can attend upcoming sessions in Manchester and Cardiff. The event at The Gallery Cafe in Manchester is set for December 5, followed by a stop at the Parkside Cafe in Cardiff on December 9. These dates offer a chance for local families to engage with the same wholesome, screen-free bonding principles that Humes champions in his own household.