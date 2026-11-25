In the latest issue of Marvel Zombies War Zone, Danny Rand makes the heart-wrenching decision to kill Jessica Jones. Discover the tragic aftermath and upcoming threats in this zombie apocalypse.

In the grim universe of Earth-4775, the narrative of Marvel Zombies continues to deliver devastating emotional blows to its survivors. The recent storyline within the Marvel Zombies: War Zone series has reached a breaking point for the surviving heroes trapped in Manhattan. The latest developments confirm the brutal execution of Jessica Jones by her close ally, Danny Rand . This act, while necessary for survival, has left deep psychological scars on the group.

The Execution Of Jessica Jones

Danny Rand , operating in his Iron Fist persona, was forced to violently execute Jessica Jones in Marvel Zombies: War Zone #2 . The event was confirmed in the issue released on November 13, 2024. Jessica Jones had already succumbed to the zombie infection three weeks prior to the present day of the story. The trauma of this moment shattered Danny Rand 's resolve and devastated Luke Cage . It represented the first of three principal loved ones lost to the outbreak in this series.

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The flashback sequences in Marvel Zombies: War Zone #3 depict the early days of the outbreak engulfing Manhattan. In these scenes, Jessica Jones is shown already turned, attempting to infect her own daughter, Danielle Cage . Danny Rand arrives in full Iron Fist garb to rescue Danielle Cage . He pleads with his zombified friend not to force his hand. Given no choice, Danny Rand uses his lethal punch to obliterate Jessica Jones . The green ichor from her remains coats his hands as he mourns the loss of a dear friend. Luke Cage watches in utter horror, unable to look away from the carnage.

Danny Rand Suffers Physical And Emotional Scars

The aftermath of killing Jessica Jones continues to haunt Danny Rand deeply. In previous issues, Danny Rand nearly got infected in a separate attack. The Punisher , known as Frank Castle , was forced to amputate the infected hand just above the affected area. This loss serves as a physical reminder of the incident. Danny Rand still speaks about the incident in the past tense, referring to Jessica Jones as "Jess" . Readers can infer that the loss of his hand is karmic retribution for what happened that night.

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Danny Rand cannot look at his remaining hands without picturing the violent scene of that night. The trauma is compounded by the subsequent reveal that Misty Knight and Colleen Wing had also turned into zombies. These former allies were put down in the present timeline, adding to the group's grief. The survivors were forced to flee after these additional deaths. The emotional weight of these losses is driving the narrative forward, pushing the remaining characters toward their limits.

New Threats And The Ongoing Outbreak

The tragedy of Jessica Jones 's death does not stop the horror. In Marvel Zombies: War Zone #3 , the survivors face new immediate threats. They are forced to fight Daredevil and Bullseye in the present timeline. Both are incredibly gifted fighters, though far from invincible. They made worthy opponents for the survivors. The fight was aided by Elektra , who was not infected at this point in the story. These battles highlight the constant danger facing the small group of survivors.

The list of zombified enemies is far from complete. The very next issue reveals that the next wave of threats includes Spider-Man , Spider-Woman , and Moon Knight . This creates an imposing fight for Frank Castle and Elektra . The story reads like a Punisher Re-Kills The Marvel Universe scenario. It is likely that other survivors will join the fray in the eleventh hour to face these powerful adversaries. The stakes continue to rise as the infection spreads.

Gorgon's Plan And Future Releases

While the survivors fight back against the hordes, the antagonist Gorgon continues to build his plans. Gorgon is working to break free from the force field that contains the outbreak. His goal is to unleash the infection on the wider world. He receives help from the Kingpin , who isolates further help out of Manhattan through false flag operations. This strategy has allowed Gorgon to make significant progress.

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Gorgon also controls Zombie Thor to aid in his objectives. He calls on the Wizard for additional help with his schemes. The conspiracy deepens as the heroes struggle against both the undead and the masterminds behind the plague. The narrative promises more revelations in the upcoming issues. Fans will have to wait for Marvel Zombies: War Zone #4 , which arrives on December 9, 2026, to see who is next on the chopping block. The anticipation builds as the story moves toward its climax.