Marvel Zombies Halloween Specials Set for Disney+ in 2027

Disney+ will release three Marvel Zombies Halloween specials starting in 2027, directed by Bryan Andrews with Brad Winderbaum overseeing the project.

Marvel is bringing the undead back to the Disney+ streaming platform with three new animated specials set to premiere starting in 2027. These Halloween-themed episodes will return annually, continuing the dark legacy of the Marvel Zombies universe that captivated audiences with the 2025 Marvel Zombies series. The upcoming installments are scheduled to arrive around the Halloween holiday each year, offering fans a chance to explore the zombified versions of their favorite superheroes in a new, serialized format.

Leadership and Core Production Details

Bryan Andrews, who previously directed and served as head of the 2025 Marvel Zombies series, returns to helm these three new specials. Brad Winderbaum serves as the executive overseeing the project and has confirmed that the identity of a character referred to as the Last Guardian remains the central mystery driving the narrative. This figure will serve as a pivotal element across the specials, keeping viewers engaged with the unfolding plot. The production team is leveraging the creative success of the previous animated series to deliver high-quality storytelling that honors the source material while expanding the MCU lore.

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Character Focus and Story Structure

The titles for the specials reveal Bucky Barnes, Moon Knight, and the Last Guardian as the primary focal points for each episode. While these names indicate the main characters, the titles do not disclose the specific plotlines or the full ensemble of characters involved in each story. The narrative will likely draw from various comic book arcs, allowing for diverse storytelling options that fit the Halloween theme. Each special will feature a different lead, providing a varied look at how different heroes survive or succumb to the zombie plague in the Marvel Zombies universe.

Comic Book Inspirations and Plot Adaptations

Several comic series could serve as source material for the specials, including a five-issue limited series by Tom Waltz and Jaime Infante featuring The Punisher. This storyline involves street-level heroes like Luke Cage and Iron Fist defending New York City from the zombie outbreak. Another potential adaptation is a miniseries starring Kamala Khan, which ties into the Midnight Sons and the fight against the Marvel Zombies. In this continuity, Marc Spector is dead and Blade has taken over as Moon Knight, offering a fresh dynamic for the characters.

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Additional Story Arcs and Character Integrations

Fred Van Lente and Kev Walker wrote a four-issue series from 2009 where Morbius leads the Midnight Sons, including Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing. This plot could be adapted by replacing Morbius with Blade as the new Moon Knight. Additionally, a series by Simon Spurrier depicts Elsa Bloodstone fighting zombies on Battleworld, which could provide a backdrop for Bucky Barnes. The narrative also involves Ultron Drones fighting the Marvel Zombies, adding a layer of robotic conflict to the zombie horror.

Future Implications and Fan Anticipation

The release of these specials marks a significant expansion of the Marvel Zombies franchise into regular annual events on Disney+. Fans are eager to see how the creative team integrates new characters like the Last Guardian while maintaining the core horror elements of the zombie genre. The specials will likely explore the fallout of the zombie plague on the Marvel Universe, offering new insights into the fates of beloved heroes. As the 2027 premiere date approaches, speculation about the plot details and character appearances continues to grow among the fanbase.