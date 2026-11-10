Marvel Zodiac Spy Thriller Eyes 2028 Release Date

Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum revealed the live-action spy thriller Zodiac at New York Comic Con 2026, with a 2028 release date under consideration.

Marvel Television has revealed a live-action spy thriller called Zodiac, and Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, announced the project at the Marvel New York Comic Con 2026 panel. Winderbaum said the series is looking at a 2028 release date.

The logo shown during the panel places the SHIELD symbol inside the name Zodiac. Because Zodiac has a history with SHIELD in Marvel Comics, the design quickly drew attention from fans who see it as a possible link to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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Zodiac Logo Fuels SHIELD Speculation

The Zodiac logo has become the main clue fans are studying, since Winderbaum said hints could be found in the title design. The SHIELD symbol appearing in that design has convinced many viewers that the spy agency will play a role in the story.

The connection rests on the comic book history between Zodiac and SHIELD. Fans argue that the logo alone shows Marvel is willing to revisit that older storyline, even though the studio has not described the plot in detail.

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Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Fury Rumors

Rumors state that Samuel L. Jackson will return as Nick Fury in Zodiac. Those reports have added to the excitement around the logo and the SHIELD connection.

Other rumors suggest that Jake Fury, the brother of Nick Fury, might be the villain. If the series adapts the comic version of Zodiac, fans expect that the SHIELD history and the Fury family could both become central to the story.

Lance Hunter and Bobbi Morse Character History

Nick Blood played Lance Hunter, a mercenary who joined the team after meeting Agent Phil Coulson. Fans often point to Hunter as one of the figures who could return, since his history on the show and in comics connects to the spy world Zodiac may explore.

Hunter debuted in the Season 2 premiere, 'Shadows', as a former SAS soldier working on Isabelle Hartley's mercenary crew, played by Lucy Lawless. He also appeared in comics first, in Marvel UK issue #19 from 1977, created by Gary Friedrich and Herb Trimpe, where he served as director of STRIKE, Britain's answer to SHIELD.

On the TV series, Hunter joined SHIELD after he was offered a bribe to sell out the team. He is the ex-husband of Bobbi Morse, played by Adrianne Palicki, who is known as Mockingbird in the comics.

Hunter and Morse both left SHIELD in the Season 3 episode 'Parting Shot'. They were captured in a botched mission, and Coulson won their release by saying they would leave SHIELD, a storyline that was supposed to set up a spinoff series.

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Melinda May, Mack, and Daisy Johnson Returns

Melinda May debuted in the series 'Pilot' and remained part of the cast through the series finale, 'What We're Fighting For'. She was an original character created for the show, and she later crossed into comics, debuting in issue #1 (2014) by Mark Waid and Carlos Pacheco.

May's backstory includes killing the Inhuman Eva Belyakov in 2008 Bahrain, then shooting Eva's young daughter Katya to save the hostages. The trauma ended her marriage to Andrew Garner, played by Blair Underwood, who was later revealed as the Inhuman serial killer Lash in Season 3.

Mack debuted in comics in issue #3 (1988) by Bob Harras and Paul Neary. Along with Bobbi Morse, he was loyal at first to Real SHIELD, a rival to Agent Coulson's team that broke away after the Hydra infiltration, before he joined Coulson's team.

Skye, later revealed as Daisy Johnson, debuted in comics in issue #2 (2004) by Brian Michael Bendis and Gabriele Dell'Otto as the daughter of Calvin Zabo, Mister Hyde. The TV version was an Inhuman whose powers activated in Season 2 thanks to the Terrigen Mist, and she formed the Secret Warriors.

Agent Phil Coulson also has a complicated history with the franchise. Nick Fury revived him through Project TAHITI using Kree technology, and in Season 5 he died again in peace in Tahiti before returning as an enhanced Life Model Decoy that traveled the world in his red 1962 Corvette, Lola. The source material notes that this makes it harder for the actual Agent Coulson to return.