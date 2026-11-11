Marvel VisionQuest Post Credits Confirm Scarlet Witch Return

The Disney+ series VisionQuest concludes with a shocking post-credits scene revealing Doctor Doom resurrecting Wanda Maximoff, setting the stage for her return in Avengers: Doomsday.

The final episode of Marvel Studios' VisionQuest has delivered a definitive answer to fan speculation regarding the future of Wanda Maximoff. The Disney Plus series officially concluded its narrative arc, but it reserved its most significant revelation for the post-credits sequence. This scene confirms that Elizabeth Olsen's character, known as the Scarlet Witch, has been brought back from death.

Post Credits Scene Details

The second post-credits scene explicitly shows Doctor Doom performing a resurrection ritual on Wanda Maximoff. This visual confirmation serves as a direct bridge to upcoming projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It establishes that the events of VisionQuest are directly connected to the larger narrative threads involving Doctor Doom and his influence on reality.

Also read VisionQuest Season 2 Unlikely as Marvel Focuses on Young Avengers

Fan reactions on social media platforms have been overwhelmingly positive following this reveal. Users on X expressed immediate excitement about the return of one of the MCU's most powerful heroes. The consensus among viewers is that this development significantly raises the stakes for future storylines involving magic and multiversal threats.

Fan Reactions To Scarlet Witch

Twitter user @POPin4k celebrated the news by stating that Wanda is alive and that the franchise is returning to form. Another user, @siilllver, referred to the character as the Queen and announced her official return to the screen. These comments reflect a broader sentiment of relief and anticipation among the dedicated fanbase.

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Additional commentary from @syriangeekvibes highlighted that the community feels they are beyond merely being back, suggesting a renewed level of engagement. User @oyemnassxo noted the significance of this return following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, @bekhayalime declared eternal loyalty to the Scarlet Witch, emphasizing the deep emotional connection fans maintain with the character.

Impact On Avengers Doomsday

This revelation has intensified expectations for the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Social media accounts tracking Marvel developments have linked the resurrection directly to the production timeline of the movie. One account, @AvengersUpdated, suggested that the countdown for the release of Avengers: Doomsday is now accelerating due to this plot point.

The inclusion of Doctor Doom in this scene suggests a complex dynamic between the villain and the resurrected hero. It implies that Wanda's return may not be a simple rejoining of the team but rather a strategic move orchestrated by or against Doctor Doom. This adds layers of conflict to the anticipated battles in the next major crossover event.

VisionQuest Series Context

VisionQuest follows White Vision as he searches for purpose after being rebooted. The series explores his journey while hiding from those who wish to weaponize him. He travels with Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be the reincarnation of his son, adding personal stakes to the action.

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The showrunners and directors have crafted a conclusion that satisfies the standalone story of Vision while expanding the wider universe. By integrating Wanda Maximoff into the post-credits scene, the creators ensure that the finale resonates beyond the immediate characters on screen. This approach maintains continuity with previous MCU entries while opening new narrative doors for future seasons and films.