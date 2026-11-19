Marvel reveals Vision becomes Diaboli Ex Machina in Hulk War. See how the Synthezoid transforms into a terrifying angelic monster controlled by Infernal Hulk.

Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics have officially confirmed a terrifying new evolution for the Synthezoid known as Vision. The character will transform into a monstrous entity called The Diaboli Ex Machina during the upcoming crossover event titled Hulk War. This transformation marks the darkest chapter in the history of the android who debuted in Avengers #57 in 1968.

The Origin of Vision The Character

Vision first appeared in 1968 within the pages of Avengers #57 as a robot designed to attack the founding members of the team. The name Vision was coined by Janet van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, when she encountered the mysterious figure for the first time. The character was originally modeled after a Golden Age hero named Aarkus, an alien who fought alongside Captain America during World War II.

Also read Marvel's Infernal Hulk Crucifies Steve Rogers in Brutal Age of Monsters

Since that initial debut, Vision has undergone numerous physical and narrative transformations. He shifted from his classic red form to an emotionless white body and was semi-recreated as Jonas, a hero associated with the Young Avengers. Each iteration has redefined the Synthezoid's place within the Marvel Universe.

The Diaboli Ex Machina Transformation Details

The new form is revealed in Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1, which debuts on February 3. Marvel recently released new details about the Infernal Avengers, a group of heroes corrupted by the Infernal Hulk's magic and possessed by ancient monster souls. Vision stands beside the titular villain in this terrifying new configuration.

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The Diaboli Ex Machina translates to the devil from the machine. This design is patterned after a biblically-accurate angel, featuring a floating metallic skull with a single eye and four wings. A gigantic, uncovered brain emerges from the top of the skull, emphasizing the blend of supernatural horror and robotic construction.

Meaning and Theological References

The title Diaboli Ex Machina references an ancient Greek theatrical convention. In those plays, a supernatural being would emerge to conclude the story, often appearing by a literal mechanism. The name implies a devil literally emerging from a machine while also suggesting a supernatural force arriving suddenly to defeat heroes.

This specific imagery aligns with the demonic nature of the Infernal Hulk. The transformation represents the ultimate corruption of a hero who once fought for justice, now serving as a weapon against his former allies and the broader superhero community.

Speculation on Scarlet Witch Connection

Fans have long speculated that the Diaboli Ex Machina is a combination of Scarlet Witch and Vision due to their past romantic and familial bonds. This theory attempts to explain the heavy religious iconography present in the new design. Such a union would tie the synthetic mind directly to chaotic magical forces.

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However, other characters have undergone radical transformations without similar explanations. The angelic elements may instead connect to the demon soul implanted in Vision by the Infernal Hulk. It is also possible this form is linked to an android sent by the One-Above-All to defeat the Infernal Hulk, which was destroyed but could be repurposed.

Hulk War Timeline and Impact

Marvel has been building toward the 2027 Hulk War event since 2025. The conflict began when the demonic Eldest defeated Bruce Banner and stole his gamma powers. The Eldest has since resurrected an army of monsters and corrupted heroes including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and X-Men members like Jubilee.

Before the main event, the Avengers will embark on a desperate mission to stop the Infernal Hulk. This conflict will lead to the creation of the Iron Thing, the Ebon Sphinx, the War Dead, and Vision's Diaboli Ex Machina. The Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 arrives on February 3 to kick off this new era.