Marvel Venom Reunites With Eddie Brock While Mary Jane Bonds With New Symbiote Fang

Eddie Brock and the original Venom symbiote reunite in a new series. Meanwhile, Mary Jane Watson bonds with a weaker offshoot called Fang in Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane.

Marvel has officially restored the iconic partnership between Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote following the conclusion of the Queen in Black storyline. This reunion marks a definitive return to their street-level anti-hero roots after a chaotic period where the two were separated. The creative team behind this shift includes writer Charles Soule and artist Tommaso Bianchi, who launch this new era in Venom #1.

Eddie Brock And Venom Reunite After Separation

The core mechanism of this narrative shift involves the dissolution of previous bonds that kept the duo apart. During the tumultuous era leading up to this moment, the Venom symbiote had bonded with Mary Jane Watson instead of its primary host. Eddie Brock was forced into an uneasy alliance with Carnage while separated from his own symbiote. Now, with Knull defeated, the symbiote returns to its most trusted partner, Eddie Brock.

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This decision resets the status quo for Marvel's greatest symbiote-human duo. They are no longer divided by external forces or internal conflicts regarding their identity. The new volume aims to strip away the cosmic complications and focus on their classic dynamic as vigilantes operating at ground level. This move stabilizes the primary relationship that defines the character's history since its inception.

New Symbiotes Transform Other Heroes

While Eddie and Venom reunite, the broader Marvel Universe undergoes a dramatic overhaul of its symbiote lore. Fred Myers, formerly known as Boomerang, receives a heroic rebirth as Comeback. He bonds with a hyperactive new symbiote named Passenger to become a Spider-Man-themed vigilante. This partnership allows him to utilize unique abilities distinct from the original Venom lineage.

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Dylan Brock also forms a new bond with Toxin, developing the Chainbreaker persona. In another significant development, Jessica Drew struggles to control Carnage's bloodthirsty instincts. She attempts to prevent the red symbiote from manipulating the heroes of the Spider-Versity or weaponizing Norman Osborn's Red Carnage alter ego. These changes ensure that the symbiote presence remains active across multiple characters.

Most shockingly, the feline symbiote Sleeper becomes the supreme King in Black following Knull's defeat. This title transfer reshapes the hierarchy of the Klyntar species. The scattering of symbiotes into unexpected corners of the universe creates new opportunities for storytelling and character development beyond the main Venom title.

Mary Jane Watson Bonds With Symbiote Fang

Mary Jane Watson does not remain without a symbiote connection despite losing her link to Venom. In Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1, written by Ashley Allen and illustrated by Phil Noto, she bids farewell to her stint as Venom's host. She previously transformed the whole Earth into Venomworld to defeat Knull. Upon returning to her job as an actress, she is accompanied by a brand-new symbiote called Fang.

Fang appears initially as a black-and-gold jacket rather than a full-body suit. This garment serves as a nod to her previous take on Venom while establishing a separate identity. MJ uses Fang's abilities to help people during her daily routine. She summons its full power specifically to fight Stilt-Man in her first solo encounter with the new entity.

Despite being Venom's offshoot, Fang is currently a very weak symbiote. It can only take the shape of MJ's jacket or exist as a small puddle in liquid form. When MJ uses Fang to punch Stilt-Man into submission, the symbiote lacks the thickness and strength to protect her hand from injury. This limitation highlights the nascent stage of their partnership.

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Evolution Potential And MCU Parallels

The current weakness of Fang suggests significant room for growth over time. Other symbiotes have proved over the years that they can evolve, increase their strength, and develop their own face and personality. Fang is likely to follow this trajectory, potentially developing unique powers of its own. This evolution could transform it from a simple accessory into a formidable independent entity.

This comic book development hints at a similar live-action trajectory for the Sony Spider-Man Universe. In the MCU, Venom left behind a drop of his body during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Government agents retrieved this scrap in Venom: The Last Dance, though the scene took place in the SSU version of the bar Eddie Brock attended.

Somewhere in the MCU, the symbiote drop featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home remains free and possibly searches for its next host. How Sony and Marvel plan to have Tom Holland's Peter Parker meet Venom remains unclear. Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock could simply return through the multiverse and meet Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU, ignoring the symbiote drop left behind.

Alternatively, Marvel and Sony could draw inspiration from Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane. They might reunite the original Venom with Eddie Brock while Venom's offshoot develops its own identity. This offshoot could find a new symbiote host, potentially Mac Gargan or Peter Parker himself. Such a scenario would set the stage for a big-screen Venom versus Symbiote Spider-Man battle. Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #1 is now available from Marvel Comics.