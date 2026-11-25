Marvel announces a new Spider-Man: Noir limited series arriving in February 2027, written by Alex Segura. The story reintroduces Venom Noir to the Earth-90214 continuity, expanding the gritty 1930s universe.

Marvel has officially announced a new Spider-Man Noir limited series scheduled for release in February 2027. The project is a direct creative continuation of the live-action series starring Nicolas Cage, though it remains distinct in its own canonical continuity. This announcement marks a significant expansion for the gritty 1930s iteration of the character, bringing a classic Marvel villain into the period setting for the first time.

Spider-Man: Noir Series Details

The new five-issue limited series was unveiled during the Marvel Spider-Man panel at New York Comic Con 2026. It serves as a thrilling comic-book follow-up to the one-season Prime Video live-action show. The narrative does not share continuity with the streaming adaptation. Instead, it returns to the canonical Earth-90214 storyline established in earlier comics.

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Acclaimed crime novelist and comic writer Alex Segura is writing the series. Segura is known for his award-winning mystery novel Secret Identity. He also previously worked on Marvel's Spider-Society. Artist Farid Karami is handling the visuals for the project. Karami is recognized for his work on Venom: Lethal Protector II, Daredevil, Punisher, and Avengers.

The story picks up right when Peter Parker's personal life seems to be heading in a brighter direction. His brief moment of peace vanishes quickly due to a series of troubling events. A mysterious underworld relic appears in Manhattan. A perilous femme fatale enters the picture. The sudden disappearance of his new girlfriend's former partner pulls him back into the city's criminal abyss.

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Venom Noir Enters the Narrative

This investigation marks a major milestone for Earth-90214 lore. The series introduces Venom Noir to the 1930s Noir universe. This is the first time the iconic symbiote mythos enters this specific continuity. Spider-Man Noir faces a classic hard-boiled moral test. He is tempted by the promise of boundless dark power while hunting down a ruthless killer.

The introduction of Venom Noir expands the threats facing the hero. It brings Marvel's iconic villain into the shadow-stealth combat aesthetic of the era. This addition deepens the mystery and danger inherent in the storyline. The combination of Segura's crime writing and Karami's art sets a distinct tone for the series.

Broader Marvel Noir Universe Revival

The upcoming miniseries arrives as a direct follow-up to Spider-Man Noir: The Gwen Stacy Affair. However, the wider Earth-90214 comic book setting has been largely untouched for over a decade. The Marvel Noir universe transformed iconic heroes into grounded 1930s archetypes. These include a non-mutant X-Men Noir team led by detective Charles Xavier. Iron Man Noir is portrayed as a pulpy globe-trotting adventurer. A scarred circus-act Punisher Noir also exists in this timeline.

Aside from brief multiversal cameos in Spider-Verse and Web-Warriors crossovers, most of these incarnations have been dormant since their original 2009-2010 miniseries concluded. Now is the perfect time to revive the full Marvel Noir imprint. DC's massive critical and commercial triumph with Absolute Batman demonstrates how well modern readers embrace bold reinventions. The wider universe offers visceral street-level period atmosphere and moral ambiguity.

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Future Implications for Marvel Stories

Nearing two decades of history, Marvel's Noir universe still has plenty in store. It remains capable of grounded detective work and monster-movie terror. With Venom Noir making his debut in February 2027, Marvel has an ideal springboard. The company can relaunch X-Men Noir, Daredevil Noir, and Iron Man Noir. This strategy aims to create a relevant line capable of rivaling DC's hottest alternate-universe titles.