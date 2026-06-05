Marvel Unveils Iron Samurai: A Futuristic Samurai Version of Iron Man

Marvel has unveiled a unique and bold redesign of Iron Man's iconic costume, introducing Tony Stark as you've never seen him before in the 2099 Marvel Universe timeline. The new character skin, Iron Samurai, is a samurai version of Iron Man from the 2099 timeline and is available in the popular Marvel Rivals video game.

Marvel has unveiled a bold and unique redesign of Iron Man 's iconic costume, introducing Tony Stark as you've never seen him before in the 2099 Marvel Universe timeline.

The new character skin, Iron Samurai, is a samurai version of Iron Man from the 2099 timeline and is available in the popular Marvel Rivals video game. The stunning reimagined character costume features angular plating, stunning helmet details, and advanced futuristic aesthetics, blending the warrior heritage of samurai culture with the high-tech world of Earth-928.

Iron Samurai is sure to be a fan-favorite skin for Marvel Rivals players, and the game is entirely free to play and well worth the time for any Marvel fan. Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter from NetEase Games that pits Marvel heroes and villains against each other across destructible maps, with each character filling unique combat roles and team-up synergies.

The game operates on a seasonal model, with each season introducing new heroes, maps, cosmetics, balance updates, limited-time events, and a battle pass. Legendary skins are the highest-tier standard costumes that typically feature a full character model redesign, unique visual effects, custom MVP animations, special sound effects, themed emotes, and often draw inspiration from various different comics, the extended MCU, or original designs created specifically for the game.

The unique Iron Man Iron Samurai costume inspired by Marvel's 2099 timeline reimagines the character through a futuristic samurai lens, combining traditional Japanese armor motifs with sleek cyberpunk technology. This stunning reimagined character costume was just revealed as a new legendary skin in Marvel Rivals, appearing for the first time in Marvel Rivals Season 8.

For the uninitiated, Marvel Rivals is a free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter from NetEase Games that pits Marvel heroes and villains against each other across destructible maps, with each character filling unique combat roles and team-up synergies. The game operates on a seasonal model, with each season introducing new heroes, maps, cosmetics, balance updates, limited-time events, and a battle pass, while mid-season updates typically add additional content to keep things fresh with an expanding roster of characters.

In Marvel Rivals, Legendary skins are the highest-tier standard costumes that typically feature a full character model redesign, unique visual effects, custom MVP animations, special sound effects, themed emotes, and often draw inspiration from various different comics, the extended MCU, or original designs created specifically for the game. The Iron Samurai skin is sure to be a standout addition to the game, and Marvel fans will be eager to get their hands on it.

The game is available to download for free, and players can try out the new skin and other content in the game





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