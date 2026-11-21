Marvel's new X-Men comic series explores the Time Runs Out incursion event. Doctor Strange and the Black Priests decide the fate of Earth-811 and Earth-58163 in a battle for the multiverse.

The upcoming Marvel storyline " Time Runs Out" has received a literary prelude with the release of the first issue in a new comic book series. This narrative expansion focuses on the incursion events where parallel Earths collide, threatening the existence of the entire multiverse. The story, written by Alex Paknadel with art by Jim Towe, serves as a direct lead-in to the major cinematic event currently in development for Marvel audiences.

Incursion Mechanics and Black Priests Role

Doctor Strange leads the Black Priests to stabilize the multiverse by selecting which Earth survives a collision. This ancient order uses dark magic to prevent the total destruction that occurs when two worlds occupy the same space. In the recent issue, Strange intervenes to manage the fate of Earth-811 and Earth-58163, two distinct realities facing imminent destruction.

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The Black Priests operate under strict rules: either both worlds perish, or one must be sacrificed to save the other. Doctor Strange holds the ultimate authority to determine the outcome, a burden he accepted after Doctor Doom accidentally triggered the incursion crisis. Doom's attempt to eliminate all versions of the Molecule Man destabilized reality, forcing Strange to unite with his rival to stop the Beyonders from using the Molecule Men as a cosmic bomb.

Fates of Earth-811 and Earth-58163

Earth-811 represents the dystopian "Days of Future Past" timeline where Sentinels rule and mutants are hunted. In contrast, Earth-58163 is the utopian "House of M" reality created by Scarlet Witch, where mutants are the dominant species. Both worlds offer drastically different existences for their inhabitants, presenting a moral dilemma for the sorcerer supreme.

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During the incursion, Sentinels on Earth-811 engaged Kate Pryde and Carol Danvers but retreated to attack mutants on the orbiting Earth-58163. This withdrawal allowed the Black Priests to arrive and begin their work. Doctor Strange then transported Kate Pryde on a journey through the dimensional rift to witness the true state of the second Earth before making his final decision.

Strategic Decision and Multiverse Salvation

Doctor Strange determined that Earth-58163 must survive despite its flawed nature as a product of imagination. He recognized that in this timeline, mutants like Kate Pryde and Nightcrawler were living peaceful lives without the constant threat of genocide. This outcome proved superior to the perpetual war and despair characterizing Earth-811, where survivors like Pryde had lost their friends and hope.

The decision underscores the tragic stakes of the "Time Runs Out" event. While Earth-58163 had its own imperfections, it offered a future where mutants could thrive. Doctor Strange's choice to preserve this reality highlights the complex ethical calculations required to prevent the multiverse from collapsing under the weight of infinite collisions.