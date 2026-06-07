Marvel Superheroes Set to Revolutionize Magic: The Gathering with Unprecedented Character Depth

Magic: The Gathering's 112th expansion, Marvel Superheroes, brings together decades of Marvel characters, from iconic Avengers to obscure deep cuts, in a massive set that offers diverse gameplay and rich thematic integration.

Later this month, Magic: The Gathering will release its 112th expansion set, titled Marvel Superheroes . This massive set aims to unite decades of Marvel characters under the overarching motif of The Avengers .

However, it goes far beyond the expected roster of iconic heroes. Beyond The Fantastic Four, Wakanda, the X-Men, and many cross-media pollinations with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the set includes deep cuts that have barely appeared in any Marvel projects.

At Summer Game Fest, we sat down with Mark Rosewater, Head Designer for Magic: The Gathering, and Jesse Falcon, Director of Merchandising at Marvel Entertainment, to uncover what makes this set tick and why it differs from previous Marvel efforts by Wizards of the Coast. We had the opportunity to crack a few packs and experience the wide variety of characters offered. After opening the second booster, the diversity became apparent: from Wolverine (Fierce Fighter) to the obscure Gorilla Guerrilla.

Rosewater laughed when we showed him the latter, emphasizing the need to include as many obscure characters as possible beyond the major Avengers. Then came a game: I played the Iron Man beginner preconstructed deck, focused on card draw and counters, while Rosewater used the Black Panther starter, which heavily favors solo attackers and lifelink. Despite a decent start, I gradually lost ground to Black Panther's lifelink, which provided healing and counters every turn.

The theme shone through as Black Panther stealthily commanded the battlefield alone, contrasting with Iron Man's approach of maximizing card draw and buffing units. So how did this collaboration begin? Rosewater explained that when Wizards first approached Marvel, they realized the universe was far too vast for a single set. With 60 years of storytelling and thousands of characters, they decided on a multi-set deal.

Secret Lair launched first because it was quicker to produce, followed by a smaller Spider-Man set, leading to this first big Avengers-focused expansion. Jesse Falcon added that Marvel typically plans merchandise around events like movies or comic milestones, but this partnership has been unusually long and strategic. Rosewater noted that while this set is Avengers-centric, it includes connective tissue from other areas, like street-level heroes, to create a cohesive experience.

He emphasized the depth of the Marvel IP, saying there are countless cards to make without exhausting the character library. Some of his personal favorites were cut from this set, but he looks forward to including them in future expansions. The gameplay diversity and thematic integration promise a rewarding experience for both Magic veterans and Marvel enthusiasts, with many more sets to come





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Magic: The Gathering Marvel Superheroes Trading Card Game Avengers Character Depth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering' Marvel crossover fans have been waiting for!Get an inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering Marvel Superheroes' set, featuring new cards, comic art and fan reactions.

Read more »

Inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering' Marvel crossover fans have been waiting for!Get an inside look at the 'Magic: The Gathering Marvel Superheroes' set, featuring new cards, comic art and fan reactions.

Read more »

Magic Mushroom Cabin Owners Sue Britvic Over Unauthorized Image Use in J2O CompetitionAmanda and David Robinson are taking legal action against Britvic, the maker of J2O, for using a photo of their unique 'magic mushroom cabin' without permission in a promotional competition. The Northamptonshire couple claim copyright infringement and seek damages, arguing the brand misalignment would have warranted a high licensing fee. Britvic, which has not yet filed a defense, is accused of a 'flagrant' infringement that continued after a complaint. The case highlights intellectual property issues in marketing campaigns involving distinctive properties.

Read more »

Supergirl Introduces the Super-Substance Science Scouts, a New Team of Kryptonian SuperheroesThe DC Universe's Supergirl introduces a brand-new team of Kryptonian superheroes, each with a unique superpower not related to Superman's traditional abilities. The Super-Substance Science Scouts, a team of young Kandorians, have material-themed abilities and are helping Kara Zor-El and Lena Luthor protect the Bottle City of Kandor from Black Flame. The Bottle City of Kandor deserves a movie of its own, with its unique setting offering a brilliant subversion of traditional superhero spectacles.

Read more »