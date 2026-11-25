Marvel Studios faces criticism for omitting key female mutants like Storm and Jean Grey from The Fantastic Four cast, raising questions about character treatment in the MCU.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday will feature a massive crossover of heroes from various eras, bringing together the X-Men from the early 2000s, the Avengers from the 2010s, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and heroes from Wakanda to confront the threat of Doctor Doom. This large-scale event has generated significant buzz among fans who have invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over two decades, particularly due to the return of actors associated with the Fox X-Men franchise which ended in 2014. However, the announcement has also triggered immediate and intense criticism regarding the specific selection of characters included in the cast.

The confirmed roster includes Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Beast, marking their first major integration into the MCU since the Fox era concluded. While fans are thrilled to see these mutants return, the absence of other pivotal figures from the original X-Men trilogy has raised serious concerns. Key characters such as Halle Berry's Storm, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, Anna Paquin's Rogue, and Shawn Ashmore's Iceman are notably missing from the current lineup. Other significant mutants like Elliot Page's Kitty Pryde, Ben Foster's Angel, and Daniel Cudmore's Colossus are also absent, creating a disjointed narrative expectation.

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The decision to omit such central figures has led to expressed disappointment from the actors who portrayed them, with Halle Berry openly sharing her sadness at not being included in the project. Famke Janssen has also criticized the MCU for leaving her character out, emphasizing that Jean Grey is a foundational figure in the mutant narrative. Fans argue that a simple explanation involving character death would be lazy and disrespectful to the legacy of these long-standing heroes, demanding that the studio provide a more thoughtful and substantial reason for their exclusion.

Some interpretations of trailers suggest that an attack by Sentinels leaves the X-Men mansion in ruins, which could imply that the omitted characters were killed in the conflict. However, many viewers feel this narrative choice lacks the care and respect these characters have earned over decades of storytelling. The Russo Brothers, who are directing the film, have stated that the history of the X-Men is special to them and that they have thought deeply about the legacy of these characters. They indicated that the absent heroes will feed into the movie in a meaningful way, though they declined to provide specific details about their fates during initial promotions.

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This situation is part of a larger trend within the Marvel Cinematic Universe regarding the treatment of female characters and legacy heroes. Since the initial success of the first three phases, several high-profile female heroes have struggled to maintain visibility. Captain Marvel, once positioned as a leader of the Avengers, has had limited screen time following box office performance concerns. Characters like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau also lack significant roles in recent major events, despite Monica Rambeau's multiverse-traveling abilities being crucial to the current Multiverse Saga storyline.

The imbalance is particularly troubling given that the film manages to include characters like Beast, Gambit, and Falcon, and even brings back Steve Rogers, yet found no space for major female mutants or heroes. The cast features way more men than women, with male characters like Nightcrawler and Gambit securing prominent roles while powerful figures like Storm and Jean Grey are sidelined. This disparity suggests a systemic issue in how Marvel Studios prioritizes its diverse cast and handles the integration of legacy characters from previous film universes.

The omission of Storm, Jean Grey, and other key mutants highlights a potential crisis in the MCU's approach to legacy characters. While new heroes like Yelena, Sue Storm, and Shuri are set to play major roles, the exclusion of established fan favorites raises questions about the studio's long-term strategy. Fans are calling for a legitimate and respectful explanation for these absences to ensure that the rich history of the X-Men is honored rather than erased or treated as disposable.

As Avengers: Doomsday approaches, the debate over these casting choices continues to dominate discussions among fans and critics. The success of the film may depend not only on its action and spectacle but also on how well it addresses the concerns regarding character inclusion and respect for the franchise's history. The MCU's ability to reconcile its new direction with its past will be closely watched by the global fanbase, with many fearing that unresolved plot holes could damage the emotional impact of the film.