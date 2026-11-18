Marvel Studios releases a new poster for Avengers Doomsday featuring Nightcrawler, ahead of the December 18 release. The image showcases Stewart Cumming as Kurt Wagner in his iconic blue suit.

Marvel Studios has officially released a new promotional poster for the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. This visual reveal comes exactly one month before the movie's scheduled theatrical premiere on December 18. The artwork highlights a major casting confirmation, verifying the return of actor Alan Cumming to the role of Kurt Wagner, widely known as Nightcrawler.

The newly unveiled artwork features Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler standing in a dynamic fighting pose. He is depicted wearing a long, dark, and structured trench coat that covers most of his body. A large, distinct letter X is displayed across the torso of the coat, serving as a clear visual marker of his affiliation with the X-Men.

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The character's physical appearance remains faithful to his classic comic book depiction. Cumming sports silver hair and retains his signature blue skin tone throughout the image. This specific look connects directly to his original portrayal of the teleporting superhero in the 2003 movie X2.

This current poster marks only the second time Alan Cumming has played Nightcrawler on the big screen. The first appearance occurred in the Fox X-Men film series installment released two decades ago. Avengers: Doomsday will now serve as his second major cinematic outing as the character.

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Alongside Alan Cumming, the Avengers: Doomsday cast includes several other veterans from the previous Fox franchise. Ian McKellen returns to the screen as the powerful mutant Magneto. James Marsden is also set to appear as the telepathic leader Cyclops.

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as the beast-like mutant Beast. Rebecca Romijn joins the ensemble as the shapeshifting villain Mystique. These returns signal a significant bridging of the old and new cinematic universes within the Marvel property.

The film holds particular sentimental weight for fans of the original X-Men trilogy. It marks the final on-screen performance of the late Patrick Stewart. Stewart played the foundational character of Professor X throughout the earlier series of films.

His inclusion in this project ensures that the legacy of the original cast members is preserved within the new narrative framework. The studio has positioned this film as a culmination of various storylines that began in the early 2000s.

Avengers: Doomsday assembles an unprecedented number of superheroes from different eras of the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the franchise, taking on the villainous role of Doctor Doom. His appearance is a major focus of the promotional campaign.

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The Thunderbolts cast members are also confirmed to return for the conflict. Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, and Hannah John-Kamen are all part of the ensemble. Their involvement adds a gritty, grounded element to the superhero team-up.

The cast also features members of the Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal plays Reed Richards, while Vanessa Kirby portrays Sue Storm. Ebon Moss-Bachrach takes on the role of the Thing, and Joseph Quinn plays Human Torch.

Other major heroes are set to appear in the epic conflict. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, and Paul Rudd are all listed in the cast. Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Simu Liu, and Hayley Atwell round out the list of returning Marvel icons.

Wakanda's leaders are also involved in the story. Letitia Wright returns as Shuri, and Winston Duke plays M'Baku. The underwater kingdom of Talokan is represented by Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, alongside Namora, portrayed by Mabel Cadena.

The inclusion of so many distinct characters from previous franchises suggests a massive crossover event. Fans will see how these legacy characters interact with the current generation of Marvel heroes. The December 18 release date will reveal how these elements are woven together.