Marvel Studios hints at Wanda Maximoff and Billy Maximoff appearances in Avengers Doomsday through post-credits scenes and countdown updates. Find out who else might return.

Marvel Studios is intensifying speculation surrounding the cast of the upcoming superhero epic Avengers Doomsday by leveraging recent narrative developments in the Disney+ series VisionQuest. The official live-stream countdown for the film, scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, recently updated its on-screen lettering in red. This visual change has been widely interpreted by fans and industry analysts as a subtle confirmation that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will appear in the movie, despite the studio not formally announcing her participation in the final roster.

The Doom Tease and Multiverse Context

The core mystery driving current buzz stems from the post-credits scene of VisionQuest season 1, episode 8, titled Forever. This specific scene depicted Wanda Maximoff during her demise at Mount Wundagore, an event originally shown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In this pivotal moment, Robert Downey Jr. appears as Victor von Doom, moving toward the sorceress with the apparent intent to seize her supernatural power. This direct interaction between Doom and the Scarlet Witch establishes a narrative thread that many believe will resolve in the final stages of the MCU Multiverse Saga.

Also read Marvel Studios Reveals Ian McKellen's Final Role as Magneto in Avengers Doomsday

Joe Locke Hints at Future Appearances

Joe Locke, the actor who returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year to portray Billy Maximoff, provided additional fuel to the speculation while appearing on the talk show The View. When asked about the massive finale and the possibility of his character showing up in Avengers Doomsday, the Heartstopper lead refused to give a definitive answer. Locke simply teased that Marvel brings characters back all the time and that viewers never know when they might see them again, a comment he made specifically in reference to Wanda. Although he did not explicitly confirm his appearance, his refusal to deny it aligns with the studio's strategy of keeping surprises under wraps.

Kevin Feige and Cast Secrecy Strategy

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has consistently stated that many players remain undisclosed to preserve the impact of the upcoming films. Feige confirmed that several characters have already been announced as part of the Avengers Doomsday cast, but emphasized that the studio is holding back significant reveals. This approach is particularly relevant given the complex web of variants and realities explored during the Multiverse Saga, which began in 2021. The studio aims to keep the final confrontation between the Avengers and Doctor Doom shocking for audiences who have followed the saga since Phase 4.

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Billy Maximoff and Tommy Maximoff Roles

Beyond Wanda, the involvement of Billy Maximoff and his twin brother Tommy Maximoff is considered highly probable. VisionQuest brought the young heroes together while reuniting them with their father, Vision, portrayed by Paul Bettany. Having the trio appear in the 2026 feature directed by Anthony and Joe Russo would serve as a major surprise for fans. If the characters are not in Avengers Doomsday, their presence in the 2027 sequel, Avengers Secret Wars, remains a distinct possibility, especially given the ongoing narrative threads involving their parentage and powers.

Secret Wars Speculation and Production Updates

Looking ahead to the conclusion of the saga, actor Ruaridh Mollica, who plays Tommy Maximoff, was recently questioned about his role in Avengers Secret Wars. Speaking to ScreenRant's Andy Behbakht from London, Mollica laughed and offered a no-comment response when asked if he would be in the installment set to start production in the near future. Since filming has not yet begun on the Multiverse Saga finale, more details about the 2027 sequel's cast are expected to emerge only after Avengers Doomsday has been released to the public.