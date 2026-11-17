Marvel Studios reveals Kevin Feige's strategy to pivot from Kang to Doctor Doom as the primary villain in Phase 6. Discover how Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars will conclude the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel Studios is undergoing a significant strategic pivot in the latter stages of the Multiverse Saga, moving its central narrative focus away from Kang the Conqueror and toward Victor von Doom. Executive producer Kevin Feige confirmed that plans to introduce Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist were already in motion before recent executive changes at the studio. This shift ensures that the saga, which began in 2021 with Phase 4, will conclude with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the screen not as Tony Stark, but as the iconic villain.

Core Strategy Behind The Multiverse Pivot

Kevin Feige, speaking in an interview with Empire Magazine and reported by IGN, explained that the decision to retool the storyline was not a reactionary measure but a long-term creative evolution. He stated that the concept of Doctor Doom taking center stage was well underway before any personnel adjustments occurred. The studio originally intended for Avengers: Doomsday to serve as a setup for Doom midway through the film, even while it carried the title The Kang Dynasty. This structural change allows the narrative to transition smoothly from the multiversal threats introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to a more grounded, yet equally dangerous, supervillain threat.

Also read Marvel Studios Confirms Cast for Avengers Secret Wars Including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

Stakeholder Positions and Creative Decisions

The transition from Kang to Doom involved delicate internal discussions regarding actor Jonathan Majors. Feige clarified that the studio did not rush into employment decisions and that while Majors legal issues accelerated certain timelines, the creative direction toward Doom was already established. Feige acknowledged that Quantumania did not receive the reception they hoped for, though he expressed pride in specific elements, particularly Majors performance as Kang. Despite this, the studio continued to adapt their plans, recognizing the need for a new narrative anchor to drive the final phases of the saga.

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Real-World Impact on Phase 6 Films

This strategic shift has directly influenced the production and casting announcements for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel officially announced that Robert Downey Jr. would return as Doctor Doom, a revelation that has reshaped fan expectations for the remainder of Phase 6. The studio has already begun planting narrative seeds for Doom across recent and upcoming releases. The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene featured Victor interacting with Franklin Richards, establishing his presence in the new reality. Additionally, Avengers Endgame: Encore included scenes where Doom collects Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, bridging events from Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Future Narrative Trajectory and Release Dates

The narrative momentum is building toward a definitive conclusion with Avengers: Secret Wars, which will serve as the full finale to the Multiverse Saga and Phase 6. Downey Jr. is expected to reprise his role as Victor in this upcoming film, following his leading role in Avengers: Doomsday. The latter is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026, with a runtime of 165 minutes. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will feature writers Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. Recent episodes of VisionQuest also hinted at Doom targeting Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, confirming her survival after her events in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, setting the stage for the final convergence of heroes and villains.