Analysis reveals how recent MCU events including Secret Invasion and Fantastic Four post-credits scenes establish Victor von Doom as the next multiversal threat.

Marvel Studios has significantly advanced its narrative arc leading toward Doctor Doom by utilizing recent television events and film post-credits scenes to establish the villain's presence. The integration of characters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline creates a direct pathway for Victor von Doom to emerge as the primary antagonist in upcoming large-scale conflicts.

Secret Invasion and Multiversal Incursions

Scarlet Witch returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following her appearance in WandaVision, where she was seen traveling through a multiversal anomaly with her sons Billy and Tommy. Upon arriving in an alternate universe designated as Earth-838, she encountered a variant of her mother and the mutant character Beast portrayed by Kelsey Grammer, which strongly suggests the return of the X-Men franchise to the studio's film slate.

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The appearance of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision has not been explicitly confirmed to trigger the incursions seen in Secret Invasion, but this multiversal travel is likely the mechanism behind the beginning of Doctor Doom's master plan. The studio may have been planning to introduce the character during the development of Secret Invasion, as the overwhelming focus on Hulk-related variants previously distracted from Sam Wilson's debut as Captain America.

Secret Invasion serves as a crucial setup for Doctor Doom in two specific ways, primarily by initiating Sam Wilson's journey to form a new Avengers team. This narrative thread is expected to continue as Wilson unites with characters such as Ant-Man and Shang-Chi to face an incoming threat, which the villain explicitly states is a multiversal danger that will force the heroes of Earth to defend their universe.

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Fantastic Four and Victor von Doom Introduction

The mid-credits scene of the Fantastic Four film depicts a time some years after the main events, featuring an older Franklin Richards demonstrating advanced intelligence. When Sue Storm returns to the room, she finds Franklin staring at Victor von Doom, who has removed his mask, indicating the moment Doom reintroduces himself to the family and potentially kicks off the storyline for Doctor Doom.

This scene implies that Doctor Doom is specifically interested in Franklin Richards due to the young boy's immense power, a detail that aligns with comic book lore where Doom seeks to harness or control such abilities. The revelation that the Fantastic Four are aware of Victor von Doom suggests that the team will travel to Earth-199999 alongside him, effectively acting as a perfect setup for the character's arrival in the main universe.

Post-Credits Multiversal Consequences

Secret Invasion continues with an extended ending that includes Loki arriving at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's house in the past, proving their importance to the multiversal conflict. It is possible that Steve Rogers' time travel actions caused an incursion, a disaster that both Loki and Doctor Doom are attempting to stop in the broader narrative context.

Doctor Doom then arrives and teleports Hulk away, leaving runes behind which sets up the theory that he is collecting powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes to build his own team or army. This action further cements his role as a manipulator who operates from the shadows, gathering resources and individuals necessary for his ultimate goals.

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Finally, a scene at the Time Variance Authority shows that multiple universes are collapsing, which sets the stage for Doctor Doom to arrive and change the multiverse forever. This convergence of events across films and television series demonstrates the studio's coordinated effort to build a cohesive narrative that will culminate in the next major phase of the superhero franchise.