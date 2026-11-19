Fans analyze new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sequel trailer for hints that Rio/Death plays a central role among Victor Von Doom's mystical allies.

Marvel Studios is deepening the mystery surrounding the villains in Avengers Doomsday by highlighting the return of the Latverian witches, a trio of enigmatic mystics serving Latverian dictator Victor Von Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. While the studio has not officially named the characters, intense fan analysis and fresh details suggest that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, known as Death, is the Green Witch within the coven. This identification connects directly to the established magic system from the series Agatha All Along, providing a concrete answer to long-standing speculation about the color-coded antagonists debuted at San Diego Comic Con.

The theory that Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, is part of the group remains popular due to her resurrection in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the specific identification of Rio Vidal as the Green Witch offers a more compelling narrative link to the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe lore. Rio explicitly identifies herself as The Green Witch in Agatha All Along, distinguishing her role from other forms of magic by governing the cycle of life and death through Green Craft.

Also read Marvel Studios Reveals New Avengers Endgame Scenes Ahead of Doctor Doom Release

Rio Vidal's introduction in Agatha All Along provides the foundational evidence for her inclusion in Avengers Doomsday. She appears as a mysterious former lover of Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, who helps Agatha escape a magical imprisonment. Although Rio initially attempts to kill Agatha, she agrees to wait until Agatha can restore her magic. This interaction establishes her as a powerful entity tied to the natural order, making her a plausible ally or antagonist for Victor Von Doom in his quest to manage the multiverse.

The lore of Green Craft was solidified in Agatha All Along when Agatha and Teen assemble a coven to traverse the mythical Witches' Road. Centuries of lore dictate that the group requires a Green Witch to succeed in their quest. When the initial candidate, Sharon Davis, dies during a magical trial, Rio appears on the Road to replace her. Her unnatural voice alteration and statement that she is The Green Witch rather than just a Green Witch confirm her unique status within the magical hierarchy of the MCU.

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Jennifer Kale's acknowledgment of Rio's true identity further supports the theory that Death is a key figure in the upcoming film. After discovering Rio's nature, Jennifer Kale notes that death is intrinsic to the cycle Green Craft manages. Rio returning as the Green Witch in Avengers Doomsday would serve as a clever narrative subversion, mirroring her reveal in Agatha All Along where she presents her identity straightforwardly only for others to dismiss her as an obvious suspect. This pattern of subverting expectations aligns with the complex character dynamics likely to define the film's antagonists.

Trailer clues from Avengers Doomsday provide additional evidence supporting the Death theory. Erik Lehnsherr, portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen, declares that death comes for everyone, a phrase that resonates with the character's thematic nature. Furthermore, Victor Von Doom responds to Thor's threat of Hell by asserting his dominion over it while emitting green magic. This visual consistency with Rio's established color palette strengthens the case for her inclusion in the Latverian coven, suggesting a deeper convergence of themes related to mortality and magic.

Introducing Death as a primary antagonist or complex ally in Avengers Doomsday raises intriguing questions about the collaboration between Victor Von Doom and Rio Vidal. Although their goals appear fundamentally opposed, their alliance suggests a shared interest in manipulating the natural order of the multiverse. Promotional materials indicate that Victor will initially pose as an ally to superheroes, claiming he wants to stop the incursions between universes. However, his methods and true motives are likely to reveal a more villainous agenda that conflicts with the heroes' interests.

The dynamic between Doom and Death becomes even more significant when considering the nature of incursions. While one might assume Rio would allow incursions to continue to eliminate life, Agatha All Along emphasizes that she seeks deaths deemed necessary by the world's natural order. If she believes the multiverse is supposed to exist, she may fight to prevent the unnatural deaths caused by incursions. This perspective aligns with Doom's stated targets, suggesting a strategic alliance based on conflicting yet compatible views on mortality.

Victor Von Doom's dialogue in the trailers hints at his disdain for heroes who have lived stolen or unnatural lives. This theme intersects with Rio's role as the enforcer of natural death, creating a complex partnership. The film's production may question how these two powerful entities collaborate, but their shared interest in controlling the flow of life and death provides a logical foundation for their alliance. This partnership could significantly impact the outcome of the conflicts involving the Avengers and other heroes in the upcoming film.

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The integration of Rio Vidal as The Green Witch into Avengers Doomsday would serve as a significant nod to the rich lore established in Agatha All Along. Fans have engaged in detailed forensic analysis of the trailer clips, and the evidence points strongly toward Rio's involvement. Her character's depth and connection to the natural order make her a valuable asset to Victor Von Doom's plans, adding a new layer of complexity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ongoing Multiverse Saga.

The potential return of Death in Avengers Doomsday also ties into the broader comic book history of the character. In Marvel Comics, Death is a longstanding entity often referred to as Lady Death, famously linked to Thanos's obsession. Although the MCU has adapted various comic elements, integrating such a powerful conceptual figure into a story centered on Victor Von Doom raises questions about their alliance. Their collaboration suggests a deeper convergence of themes related to mortality and magic within the Multiverse Saga.

As Marvel Studios continues to release footage and information, the identity of the Latverian witches remains a focal point of fan discussion. The strong case for Rio Vidal as the Green Witch is supported by narrative clues, comic book precedents, and the established magic system of the MCU. This identification not only satisfies long-standing fan theories but also enriches the narrative potential of Avengers Doomsday, promising a story filled with magical intrigue and complex character dynamics.

The implications of Rio Vidal's role extend beyond her immediate appearance in the film. Her presence as The Green Witch could influence the broader narrative of the Multiverse Saga, particularly in relation to the incursions and the fate of the multiverse. By aligning with Victor Von Doom, she becomes a pivotal figure in the struggle between natural order and unnatural manipulation. This dynamic sets the stage for a compelling conflict that will likely define the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Avengers Doomsday, hoping to see how Rio Vidal's character unfolds on the big screen. The detailed forensic analysis of trailers and the integration of lore from Agatha All Along have built a strong foundation for understanding her role. As more details emerge, the connection between Rio Vidal and the Latverian coven becomes increasingly clear, offering a satisfying resolution to years of speculation and theory crafting by the dedicated fanbase.