Kevin Feige confirms Marvel planned to introduce Doctor Doom in The Kang Dynasty, revealing Robert Downey Jr.'s return was part of an original story arc before Jonathan Majors was fired.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that its original plan for the Multiverse Saga involved a major twist in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which would have introduced Doctor Doom as the central antagonist. This ambitious storyline was designed to pivot from the Kang the Conqueror arc to set up the conclusion of the saga. The shift in creative direction occurred after Jonathan Majors was fired following his legal conviction.

Original Avengers Movie Plot Structure

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently detailed the initial blueprint for the cinematic universe in an interview with Empire magazine. The studio intended for the second Avengers movie to be titled The Kang Dynasty rather than Avengers: Doomsday. This narrative structure was designed to serve as a direct setup for the character of Doctor Doom.

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Feige explained that the villain change was scheduled to occur midway through the film. The story would have established Kang as the primary threat initially, allowing the audience to invest in that conflict before revealing Doctor Doom as the true danger. This transition was meant to build anticipation for the subsequent movie, Avengers: Secret Wars.

The original script did not require recasting the Kang character to tell this story. Instead, Jonathan Majors would have remained the focal point for the first half of the runtime. The introduction of Doom would have served as a dramatic pivot that recontextualized the entire narrative of the film.

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Timeline of Studio Decision Making

Contrary to popular belief, the decision to move away from Kang was not solely a reaction to the legal issues faced by Jonathan Majors. Marvel Studios began reconsidering the long-term direction of the Multiverse Saga before Majors was arrested in December 2023. The studio had already felt the need to reassess the trajectory following the reception of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Feige noted that Marvel first approached the agent of Robert Downey Jr. regarding a potential return around the time of Quantumania premiere in February 2023. This timing indicates that the pivot to Doctor Doom was part of a broader creative strategy. The legal troubles experienced by Majors simply accelerated plans that were already well underway within the studio.

The studio leadership was careful to distinguish between the actor and the character during this period. While they remained proud of Majors performance in previous films, they recognized the need to protect the broader franchise. This internal reassessment allowed them to prepare a new direction without waiting for external legal resolutions.

Impact on Audience Expectations

The original plot offered a significant storytelling advantage that was lost when the release title and structure changed. Audiences entered the theater expecting a major confrontation with Kang the Conqueror. The character had been introduced in Loki and established as a threat in Quantumania.

Revealing Doctor Doom as the true villain in the middle of a movie would have created a unique cinematic experience. It would have functioned as a genuine bait and switch rather than a marketing announcement. This approach differed sharply from the typical method of leaking casting news months before a film releases.

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The surprise factor of this twist cannot be overstated. Viewers had no reason to anticipate that the franchise would bring back its biggest former star. Robert Downey Jr. had exited the franchise after Avengers: Endgame, making his return as a new character highly unexpected.

Studio Pivot and Final Outcome

Marvel Studios ultimately abandoned the Kang Dynasty narrative structure in favor of a new approach. The studio decided not to recast the Kang role or rebuild the Avengers timeline around a different villain. Instead, they chose to bring back Robert Downey Jr. to portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

This casting announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. The reveal generated enormous excitement among fans but sacrificed the potential for a first-screen surprise. The studio traded narrative unpredictability for immediate marketing impact.

Despite the change, the core character of Doctor Doom remains the focus of the upcoming film. The MCU timeline will now pivot directly toward this villain without the intermediate Kang focus. The legacy of the original plan remains a topic of interest for fans who prefer the more complex narrative structure Feige originally outlined.