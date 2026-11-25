Kevin Feige dismisses rumors regarding Connor Storrie joining Ryan Gosling in the new Ghost Rider film. Find out the latest updates on casting and the movie's July 2028 release window.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has publicly addressed circulating rumors regarding the casting of villains for the upcoming Ghost Rider film. The comments came as the studio prepares to reintroduce one of the comics' most iconic and dark characters to the big screen.

Marvel Studios is officially moving forward with a reboot of the Ghost Rider property, starring Ryan Gosling as the fieryantihero. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, confirming that Gosling's long-standing desire to join the MCU timeline has finally been realized.

Also read Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige Confirms X-Men Are Foundation for MCU Era Post-2028

Kevin Feige On Connor Storrie Casting Speculation

Kevin Feige stated that reports claiming Connor Storrie is in talks for a villainous role are simply uncreative rumors. He told Entertainment Weekly that he would not confirm or deny any specific actors until negotiations are fully complete and the studio is ready to share official details.

The Marvel executive explained that while it is always fun to work with great people, the casting process remains confidential. He suggested that any current speculation might just be a reflection of popular shows rather than actual finalized deals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Gosling To Star As Ghost Rider In 2028

Ryan Gosling is set to lead the Ghost Rider film, which is scheduled to open in theaters on July 28, 2028. The project has been in development for some time, with Gosling having expressed his interest in the role across numerous interviews over the past couple of years.

The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, with Jonathan Tropper serving as the primary writer. Kevin Feige will produce the film alongside the rest of the Marvel Studios team, ensuring the project aligns with the broader universe strategy.

Latest Updates On Villain Casting Negotiations

Initial reports from Knight Edge Media on October 27 indicated that Connor Storrie was circling the villain part in the Ghost Rider movie. At that time, it was stressed that Storrie was in talks but had not yet signed on for the role.

The Hollywood Reporter later followed up with similar information, noting that Storrie was in discussions. Feige's recent comments suggest that negotiations could still be ongoing and that the studio is not yet ready to address specific casting choices publicly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What To Expect From The Ghost Rider Reboot

The Ghost Rider film falls under the fantasy genre and represents a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe lineup. The character is known for being one of the darker heroes in the comics, offering a unique tone for the franchise.

Fans will have to wait until July 28, 2028, to see how Ryan Gosling interprets the role. The studio is taking a careful approach to casting, ensuring that all key roles are filled by actors who can bring depth to the project before making official announcements.