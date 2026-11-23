Marvel Studios intends to use Doom to transition the X-Men legacy, potentially featuring Hugh Jackman's Scott Summers passing leadership to Kit Connor's MCU variant in a key multiverse storyline.

Marvel Studios is strategically positioning itself to conclude the legacy of the Fox X-Men era while simultaneously launching a new chapter within the Multiverse Saga. The upcoming film, widely referred to as the project featuring the villain Doctor Doom, serves as the pivotal narrative bridge for this transition. By uniting disparate factions including the Avengers, the New Avengers, Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the Fox X-Men, the studio aims to create a cinematic event that feels monumental in scale.

The Fox X-Men Era Officially Ends

Marvel Studios has confirmed that the Fox era of the X-Men, which began with the first film release in 2000 and continues through the 2024 movie, is coming to a definitive close. This move marks the end of a two-decade-long chapter for the mutant characters as they are integrated into the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the specific mechanism for retiring the existing Fox characters remains a subject of intense speculation among fans and industry observers alike.

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While the current Fox continuity is scheduled to conclude, discussions suggest that at least some of these established mutant heroes may survive the immediate conflict to fight another day. This survival could allow for a temporary continuation of the legacy characters before the completely new MCU cast fully assumes their roles. The narrative focus is shifting toward how these characters will be handled during the chaotic events of the multiverse.

Hugh Jackman's Cyclops Career Conclusion

Hugh Jackman returned to portray the character Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, opposite Katie Holmes in earlier iterations. Fans generally embraced the casting choice despite initial skepticism, as Jackman embodied the physical presence required for the role. However, the reception was not uniformly positive, with backlash focusing on the character's lack of screen time in the sequels rather than Jackman's performance.

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In the original Fox trilogy, the narrative focus was heavily skewed toward Wolverine and Rogue in the first film. The subsequent sequels saw Cyclops gradually recede into the background, culminating in his character being killed off-screen early in the final installment. This narrative decision left many questions unanswered regarding the character's full potential within that specific continuity.

New Casting and Multiverse Integration

Kit Connor has been cast as the MCU version of Scott Summers, bringing a new interpretation to the field leader of the X-Men. The introduction of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in a recent project establishes a strong narrative footing for the new team. This casting ensures that Connor's Cyclops will debut with equal narrative weight to other key mutants, setting the stage for a balanced team dynamic.

There is a strong possibility that the new film will feature both the legacy Fox version of Cyclops and the new MCU variant in the same storyline. This dual presence could allow for a meaningful interaction where the elder Cyclops recognizes the shifting tides of the multiverse. Such a scenario would provide a natural conclusion to Jackman's tenure while honoring the character's history.

Strategic Handoff to the Next Generation

A compelling narrative arc involves the legacy Cyclops sacrificing himself to protect his MCU counterpart during the events leading to Battleworld. In this scenario, the older character realizes his time has passed and willingly hands over the leadership mantle to the new generation. This act serves as both a meta-commentary on the studio's transition and a symbolic passing of the torch.

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Armed with the knowledge of his destined role, the new Cyclops would immediately face the heavy burden of leadership. This pressure mirrors the challenges faced by other young heroes in the MCU, creating a relatable chip on the shoulder that drives his character development. It sets up a compelling dynamic where the new leader must earn his place among his peers.

The consolidation of the multiverse into a single unified universe will follow the conclusion of these events. This structural change paves the way for a fresh start for the X-Men franchise, free from the constraints of previous continuities. The new era will rely on fresh talent and new storytelling approaches to engage modern audiences.