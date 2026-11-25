Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom seeks to preserve existence by capturing omega-level heroes like Hulk and Franklin Richards during the Marvel Studios multiverse collapse.

Marvel Studios is preparing to present a high-stakes narrative conflict centered on the impending collapse of the multiverse and the desperate measures required to stop it. The studio is leveraging insights from the 2015 comic book crossover event to build a storyline where the integrity of existence is threatened by a series of mass incursions. These incursions serve as the primary catalyst for the plot, forcing characters to make impossible choices about survival and reality.

Core Details of Multiverse Collapse

The foundation of this narrative crisis relies on the mechanics of reality destruction. During the original comic event, incursions caused the Marvel Multiverse to disappear, leaving only a single reality known as Battleworld intact. This new domain was created by stitching together fragments of doomed universes into forty-one separate territories. Each territory was governed by a Baron or Baroness, creating a fragmented and unstable world structure that required extreme power to maintain.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Robert Downey Jr portrays Doctor Doom, a character seeking to preserve life through methods that contrast sharply with heroic ideals. The directorial team of Joe and Anthony Russo is positioning Steve Rogers as a central emotional figure in the film. Chris Evans reprises his role, presenting a dilemma regarding his previous actions with the Infinity Stones. Rogers is now motivated by his desire to protect his family, which includes his son and Peggy Carter, rather than just the world at large.

Real-World Impact of Omega Powers

The survival of this new reality depends on acquiring omega-level powers, defined as abilities with no known upper limit. Characters such as Magneto, Jean Grey, Professor Xavier, and Storm serve as prime examples of this power tier in Marvel Comics lore. Doctor Doom requires these immense capabilities to create and sustain a new world, potentially utilizing them by stealing their abilities or entrancing the individuals who possess them.

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Targeted Heroes and Potential Cameos

Doctor Doom is actively hunting for specific individuals to siphon their power or eliminate them to consolidate control. Confirmed targets and potential candidates include Hulk, Thor, and Franklin Richards. Additional considerations feature Jean Grey, whose absence from recent X-Men lineups makes her a surprising cameo possibility if Famke Janssen returns. Monica Rambeau as Photon and a potential variant of Thanos are also theorized to be on the capture list.

Mystical Elements and Character Roles

The narrative extends beyond physical strength to include mystical entities crucial for world-building. Stephen King was Outed as Richard Bachman Thanks to This Book That Was Turned Into a Movie 30 Years Ago. The text mentions God of Stories as the current warden of the World Tree nexus, indicating a role in reality manipulation. Characters like Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and potentially Sylvie or Clea may be revealed as the mystery figures behind specific masks to serve Doom's goals.