Marvel Studios has the opportunity to improve upon previous comic book adaptations by correcting the flawed narrative execution of Iceman's sexuality in the MCU film.

Disney now holds the rights to the X-Men franchise following its acquisition of Fox properties. This move allows Marvel Studios to potentially surpass the adaptation quality previously achieved by Fox Movies. The shift represents a significant opportunity for creators to rectify past storytelling missteps within the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans of the superhero genre have long awaited a definitive cinematic adaptation. The recent acquisition of Fox properties by Disney allows Marvel Studios to potentially surpass the adaptation quality previously achieved by Fox Movies. This shift represents a significant opportunity for creators to rectify past storytelling missteps within the expanding MCU franchise.

Also read Marvel Studios Urged to Give Emma Frost, Juggernaut, Sabretooth Solo MCU Movies to Fix Fox Missteps

Marvel Studios is widely expected to deliver a superior adaptation of the Marvel Universe compared to the previous efforts of Fox. While general audiences enjoyed the Fox X-Men movie series, those films frequently deviated from comic accuracy. Many dedicated fans argue that Marvel Studios has historically struggled with adaptation fidelity since the franchise's rise in the twenty-tens decade.

The character of Iceman, also known as Bobby Drake, presents a complex case for modern adaptation. His sexual orientation storyline is one of the most debated topics in comic book history. Some readers believe established characters should remain static in their identity. Others argue that character growth requires evolving personal histories.

Bobby Drake was originally created as a heterosexual character during an era where such representation was absent in children's media. Over decades, creators like Fabian Nicieza began hinting at different traits. These early hints were often overshadowed by larger crossover events like Onslaught in the nineteen-nineties.

The definitive coming out scene in the comics is often cited as a narrative failure. Written by Brian Michael Bendis, the story features Jean Grey using telepathy to reveal Bobby Drake's sexuality. This approach removes agency from the protagonist. It shifts the focus from Iceman's personal journey to Jean Grey's powers.

Jean Grey forces Bobby Drake to confront his identity without his full readiness. This violates standard best practices for respectful character development. The scene damaged the perception of Iceman by making it about Jean Grey's irresponsibility rather than Bobby Drake's self-discovery.

Advertisement

The story of Iceman's homosexuality is one of the most contentious in comics for a variety of reasons. To begin with, there is the idea that you can never change the sexuality of established characters. No one is allowed to come out of the closet for some fans, something that is honestly pretty common in the real world. These fans started an uproar over the very concept of gay Iceman.

For the purposes of this article, we are only going to bring up those people mockingly. Their reasoning is never sound, and I say that as someone who has been reading Iceman since he was with Opal Tanaka. However, there are fans who hate it for the right reasons. It is one of the worst coming out moments ever.

So, to begin with, let us get this out of the way. Bobby Drake was not created to be gay, but then again, none of those original superheroes were. It was a different time in American pop culture and you wouldn't get a gay character in what was essentially children's media back in the day. For his early years, Iceman was a straight character.

However, he was also the class clown, the one who never grew up. His romantic relationships, like the aforementioned Opal Tanaka, were fine but never really felt right. Honestly, if you know people who came out later in life, Bobby shares a lot of similarities with them. Now, back then, all of this was inadvertent, but starting in the nineties, creators like Fabian Nicieza started to hint that maybe Bobby wasn't as plumb as an arrow.

There is one now-famous scene of him out shopping with Jean Grey that definitely feels like the precursor to him coming out. However, it was the nineties, Onslaught was about to happen, and that moment was forgotten. Bobby joined the ranks of Omega-level X-Men in the nineties, so you can see how creators were trying to change him.

They even did a story that involved his father sticking up for him as a mutant after years as a bigot. It all felt like it was going in a certain direction, but it didn't. Until the 2012 Bendis run on X-Men, that all of this would start to get paid off and it is where we get to the real problem with the reveal.

Bendis played Bobby as the young girl-crazy member of the team, but it started to feel hollow as it went on. This led to Jean Grey telling him that she had been reading his mind and it was time to be honest with himself about his sexuality. It was, honestly, the worst way you could do a character coming out.

Jean basically forced him to take a look at his life that he wasn't ready for. It is everything you are not supposed to do with someone who hasn't come out of the closet. So, while we got the somewhat expected braindead clamoring of the bigots, we also got people who honestly felt like it was a terrible coming out moment that damaged two characters.

Advertisement

Bendis was trying to tell a story with Jean at the time about her becoming too powerful, too fast. She was using her greater powers irresponsibly, I think as a way to telegraph that this sort of behavior was always a part of Jean to show why The Dark Phoenix Saga happened. It made sense to an extent, since telepathy is an easy to abuse power, but it also didn't really fit the Jean Grey we knew.

It damaged Iceman because it took away all of his agency in a moment that should have been about him. Much like Alan Scott being made gay in 2011, being gay fit Iceman's history perfectly. It made it all make sense, but the way he was outed took away any momentum the moment had because it became about Jean's actions rather than the gay person finally getting to be honest with themselves.

In the years since, Iceman barely had an identity as a gay man because of it. Sure, we get him dating and hooking up, which is a step in the right direction. Straight people often write queer couples in traditional relationships to make them safer for people used to heteronormativity, but it mostly feels like going through the motions.

The MCU can fix all of this. Iceman is a founding X-Men who played a big role in the Fox X-Men movies, so he is basically a lock for the MCU. Marvel Studios will have him come out of the closet at some point or introduce him as gay, but I think the latter is the wrong way to go with the character.

It would be better to give him a coming out of the closet journey. It would give him a great story, putting some spotlight on him, and it could be used to show what coming out is for an audience that doesn't really get stories like this. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not involved, but the principle of organic character growth applies here too.

Jean is the kind of person who would out someone thinking that she was helping them. However, it is also a terrible look for the character, so I hope they don't go this way. Instead, I think a more organic coming process, one that allowed the character and the audience to see what it is like together, is the way to go.

It would be a better story and it would be about the actual gay person, Iceman, rather than the straight girl. This approach honors the source material while engaging new fans. The success of the MCU depends on respectful and accurate adaptations.

Fixing the Iceman narrative is a crucial step. This approach honors the source material while engaging new fans. Future films should avoid repeating the mistakes of Brian Michael Bendis or Jean Grey as depicted in previous media. The new studio approach allows for deeper character exploration.

Marvel Studios can ensure Iceman's story resonates with modern audiences accurately. The transition from one studio to another offers a clean slate for character development. The new stewardship can correct inaccuracies that plagued earlier iterations.

This includes addressing complex character histories that were simplified or misunderstood in previous cinematic versions. The goal is to produce a narrative that feels authentic to the original comic book history. The success of the MCU depends on respectful and accurate adaptations.