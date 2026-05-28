Marvel Studios Kills Off Magik in X-Men '97 Season 2

Magik's death in X-Men '97 season 2 will have major consequences for the series, particularly for her brother, Colossus. The new season will explore the consequences of Magik's death in more detail and will see the return of popular X-Men characters, including Bishop, Cable, and Apocalypse.

Marvel Studios has officially killed off a popular X-Men hero, Magik , in the upcoming animated series X-Men '97 season 2. Magik 's death comes just six years after the character made her live-action debut in The New Mutants in 2020.

The animated series is set to premiere on July 1, and it will be the character's first proper appearance on screen. The trailer for X-Men '97 season 2 has confirmed that Magik died during the attack on Genosha by the Master Mold and Sentinels in season 1. This is a bit of a change, as both Magik and Colossus were among the many heroes who didn't appear in X-Men '97 season 1.

Magik's death will have major consequences for the series, particularly for her brother, Colossus. Without her, Colossus could go to a very dark place emotionally, and he could be out for bloody revenge against Bastion for orchestrating the attack on Genosha.

On the other hand, without Magik to protect, Colossus could decide to become a proper member of the X-Men in X-Men '97 season 2. He should be a powerful ally in the fight against Apocalypse, and Colossus may even be enough to turn the tide in X-Men '97. The new season is also going to dive heavily into time travel, which could lead to Magik's death in an alternate timeline or during another battle at the ruins of Genosha.

Regardless of how it happens, it seems that Magik will be dead in season 2. The news of Magik's death comes as Marvel is also working on X-Men '97 season 4, which is currently in development. The upcoming season will see the return of popular X-Men characters, including Bishop, Cable, and Apocalypse, and it will explore the consequences of Magik's death in more detail





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X-Men '97 Magik Colossus Bastion Apocalypse Bishop Cable

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