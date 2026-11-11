Marvel Studios Drops Kang After Jonathan Majors Outcome

Marvel Studios announced it will no longer feature Kang the Conqueror in the MCU following Jonathan Majors' legal case, leaving fans disappointed but keeping plans for the X‑Men and future phases.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that it will not move forward with Kang the Conqueror as a major MCU villain following the legal issues involving actor Jonathan Majors. The announcement came after the abrupt halt of the planned conclusion to the Infinity Saga and the gradual introduction of multiversal elements such as the Time Variance Authority and He Who Remains. The decision was delivered to the public during a briefing by Marvel's creative team, which acknowledged the actor's past crimes and the impact on the stories that were being built around Kang.

From Rama‑Tut to Kang: The Iconic Villain's Evolution

Kang's journey in Marvel comics began as the time‑travelling Pharaoh Rama‑Tut in issue #19 of The Avengers. Over the decades, the character evolved into several variants, including Immortus and Iron Lad, who appeared after the landmark series The Kang Dynasty. In the comics, Kang was a descendant of Doctor Doom and/or Reed Richards, who left a perfect future behind in search of ultimate conquest. This complex backstory made him a perfect foil for the Avengers in issues such as the 1998-2002 Kurt Busiek run, where he battled the team multiple times through different timelines.

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Studio Plans and the Tragic Victor Timely Story

Marvel Studios had outlined a future arc that reportedly would have mirrored the comic's attempt to make Kang the king of time. The planned MCU storyline was expected to feature a new Kang variant called Victor Timely, who would manipulate time to seize control of Earth. The narrative was set to span across several films and potentially a dedicated series, mirroring Busiek's expansive take on the character that lasted from issue #41 to #55. The arc was intended to end with the Avengers thwarting Kang's tyranny, before opening the door to a larger multiversal threat.

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Legal Fallout and Fan Reaction

The decision to drop Kang stems from the fallout after Jonathan Majors faced charges for past sexual misconduct. By choosing to remove the villain from the MCU, Marvel Studios aims to distance itself from the controversy and avoid any potential backlash from fans and observers. However, many comic book fans feel that leaving Kang out is a disservice to the complex narrative that could have continued The Avengers' legacy and delivered a "The Kang Dynasty" experience. Critics argue that the character's removal limits the scope of future multiverse storylines, leaving the X‑Men to carry the mantle of major antagonists in the MCU.

What Lies Ahead for the MCU

With the absence of Kang, Marvel Studios is shifting focus toward the integration of the X‑Men into the multiverse. The company plans to launch new crossover events that blend mutant and non‑mutant heroes, ensuring that the franchise keeps expanding beyond the Avengers' original lineup. A new phase is expected to begin with a high‑profile X‑Men film slated for release in 2025, accompanied by a Marvel Cinematic Universe tie‑in series that would explore the wider multiverse. Fans will now have to wait to see how the new stories interact with the previously sub‑divided universe while the studio preserves the Avengers' legacy in multiple timelines.