Experience the conclusion to the Infinity Saga with new footage! Stream 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' on Disney+ beginning Nov. 13, and watch 'Avengers: Doomsday' in theaters Dec. 18.

The special presentation includes an exclusive look at the Dec. 18 theatrical release of Marvel Studios'"Avengers: Doomsday" Experience the conclusion to the Infinity Saga with new footage!

Stream"Avengers Endgame: Encore" on Disney+ beginning Nov. 13, and watch"Avengers: Doomsday" in theaters Dec. 18. Marvel Studios' "Avengers Endgame: Encore" will release this Friday on Disney+, bringing the $2.9 billion global blockbuster back in a new way for fans! The special Encore version of the film includes an exclusive look at the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," arriving Dec. 18 in theaters.

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Directed by the Russo brothers, "Avengers Endgame: Encore" follows the Avengers and their allies uniting to defeat Thanos. Leading up to "Avengers: Doomsday," fans can stream the "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection now on Disney+. At least 19 runners hospitalized after falling ill during Santa Barbara Half MarathonStream "Avengers Endgame: Encore" on Disney+ starting Nov. 13, then watch "Avengers: Doomsday" when it hits theaters Dec. 18. At least 19 runners hospitalized after falling ill during Santa Barbara Half Marathon