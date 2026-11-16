Kevin Feige reveals Marvel originally planned for Doctor Doom to appear midway through The Kang Dynasty before reworking the film into Avengers: Doomsday due to production challenges.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has disclosed that the production team initially intended to introduce the character Doctor Doom midway through the film originally titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This significant narrative shift occurred as the studio reworked the project following the reception of its predecessor. Feige stated that the storyline would have transitioned to focus on Doom if Kang failed to conquer the multiverse.

Feige Explains Narrative Shift For Doomsday

The Marvel Studios executive revealed that the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania did not receive the response the studio had hoped for. Despite this outcome, Feige expressed pride in several elements of the movie, specifically citing the performance delivered by Jonathan Majors. The studio was already considering changes to the direction of the franchise while that film was still in theaters.

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According to Feige, the original movie likely would have retained the title The Kang Dynasty. However, it would have served as a setup for Doctor Doom, with the villain appearing in the second act. This structural change was designed to pivot the narrative focus away from Kang upon his failure to achieve his conquest goals.

Legal Issues Impact Casting Decisions

Marvel's decision to alter the title and narrative structure followed multiple challenges surrounding the character Kang and the actor portraying him. Jonathan Majors faced serious legal troubles that played a major part in the studio's decision to move forward without him. These events occurred shortly after the theatrical release of Quantumania.

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In March 2023, Majors was arrested in New York following an assault allegation involving his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The legal proceedings concluded in December 2023 when he was found guilty on one count of reckless assault in the third degree and one count of harassment. Following this verdict, Marvel Studios parted ways with the actor.

Quantumania Box Office Underperforms

Feige also acknowledged that the box office performance of Quantumania failed to meet the studio's high expectations. The film struggled to generate the enthusiasm and financial returns that previous entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had achieved. This underperformance contributed to the broader strategic review of the multiverse saga.

The combination of legal complications and financial results prompted the executive to rework the upcoming ensemble film. The studio decided to change the title from The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday to reflect the new narrative direction and the central role Doctor Doom would play.

Upcoming Cast And Plot Details

The revamped film will follow the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four as they initially fight each other before teaming up to face Doctor Doom as the ultimate threat. Robert Downey Jr. is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new role as Viktor van Doom. This marks a significant resurgence for the actor within the franchise.

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The ensemble cast includes numerous high-profile actors reprising or joining their respective roles. Key members of the lineup include Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, and Sebastian Stan. The film also features veteran actors Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart.