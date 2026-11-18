Empire Magazine reveals the Eternals died on-screen in the Multiverse Saga, justifying their absence from Avengers Doomsday. Kevin Feige leaves future continuity decisions open.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that the team known as The Eternals met their demise during the Multiverse Saga, a revelation that explains their current absence from the cinematic universe. This confirmation emerged from an interview in Empire Magazine regarding the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026. The source explicitly states that the group died off-screen while returning to their home planet, effectively removing them from the narrative landscape ahead of Phase 6.

Eternals Fate Revealed in Empire Magazine

The definitive statement about the status of the Eternals appeared in a segment within Empire Magazine that compared the trajectory of various characters introduced since Phase 4 began in 2021. While other new heroes such as Shang-Chi have waited for further appearances, the Eternals have apparently died on the way back to their home planet. This direct admission from Marvel Studios serves as the first significant narrative update regarding the franchise since its mixed reception upon release in 2021. The comment highlights a stark contrast between characters who remain active and those who have been written out of the story.

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Florence Pugh and Yelena Belova Role

The same Empire Magazine feature discusses the return of Florence Pugh, who portrays Yelena Belova, also known as the Black Widow. The publication describes her as having a significant role in the upcoming installment. Unlike the Eternals, Yelena has maintained a presence through cameos in the Disney+ show Hawkeye and the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This continuity marks her as a character destined for major storylines, distinguishing her from the departed celestial beings and establishing her as a key figure in the war against Doctor Doom.

Financial and Critical Reception Analysis

The decision to remove the Eternals from the timeline carries weight given the historical performance of their standalone film. Released in 2021 and directed by Chloe Zhao, the movie featured major stars including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek. The film grossed 402 million dollars at the worldwide box office against a reported production budget between 253 million and 292 million dollars. This financial outcome marked it as one of Marvel Studios' significant commercial underperformers. Critically, the property still holds a 48 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 416 submitted reviews, although its audience score sits higher at 77 percent.

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Continuity Implications and Phase 6 Future

Marvel Studios has not moved forward with a sequel for The Eternals since the initial film's release. The last acknowledgment of events from that film occurred in 2025 in Captain America: Brave New World, where Tiamut's corpse was revealed to consist of adamantium. This discovery became a driving storyline for that film, linking the celestial entity to the broader Marvel mythology. The off-screen death of the team now provides a canonical reason for their absence, though Kevin Feige has not elaborated further on the specific circumstances of their end.

Avengers Doomsday Release and Next Steps

Avengers: Doomsday represents a pivotal moment as Phase 6 nears its conclusion. The film arrives just one month before the timeline sees the war against Doctor Doom fully ignite. With the Eternals confirmed dead, the narrative space for new heroes like Yelena Belova expands significantly. The next major event is scheduled for 2027 with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to lead to a reset of the franchise. This reset could allow the studio to retcon earlier continuity choices, potentially treating the events surrounding the Eternals as less relevant to the newly established post-reset universe. Avengers: Doomsday is rated PG-13 and runs for 165 minutes, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.