Kevin Feige reveals Marvel Studios had established Doctor Doom storylines before the arrest of Jonathan Majors, clarifying that Kang Dynasty was intended as a setup for the new villain.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that plans to introduce Doctor Doom into the Marvel Cinematic Universe were already in motion before the legal troubles of Jonathan Majors led to his dismissal from the franchise. The executive clarified that while the project originally centered on Kang, the narrative arc was always designed to pivot toward Victor Von Doom as the primary antagonist for the next era of the shared universe.

Doctor Doom Narrative Preceded Legal Issues

Feige addressed speculation directly by stating that the studio had been developing the Doom storyline well before the actor was arrested in March of 2023. He explained that the film would likely still have retained the title The Kang Dynasty, but the plot would have utilized the Kang narrative as a setup for Doom midway through the movie. This clarification suggests that the strategic shift in villains was part of a long-term creative roadmap rather than an immediate reaction to external events.

Also read Marvel Cosmic Invasion DLC Adds Doctor Doom and Susan Storm for November 10 Release

Jonathan Majors Dismissal and Court Verdict

The actor was arrested in March of 2023 and charged with assault, strangulation, and harassment. Majors was found guilty of these charges in December of that year, leading Marvel Studios to sever all ties with him shortly after the verdict. While the legal proceedings were ongoing, the studio remained tight-lipped about their internal decision-making process, noting that they chose to handle the situation delicately to avoid making rash employment decisions during a complex legal period.

Feige on Delicate Employment Decisions

Feige noted that people often assume a direct cause-and-effect relationship between the actor personal issues and the studio rapid pivot, acknowledging that the situation certainly accelerated some internal changes. However, he emphasized that the Doom storyline was already underway before the arrest occurred. The executive pointed out that the previous film did not receive the response they had hoped for, though he remained proud of many elements including the actor performance, which he described as just one component of a larger creative effort.

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Kang Variants and Future Film Setup

The previous movie concluded with a post-credit scene featuring a slew of Kang variants, all portrayed by the same actor, which was intended to set up a collision course for the larger franchise. The confirmation that Doom was the intended endgame makes the perceived hastiness of this character introduction seem less like a reactionary move than many fans initially perceived. This retrospective view frames the upcoming narrative as a planned evolution rather than a desperate contingency plan.

Avengers Doomsday Release Expectations

Despite these clarifications, there remains a perception among some viewers that Marvel has not done enough to set up the threat of Doctor Doom across the latest phases of their movies and television shows. Some post-credit teases have been interpreted in an ungenerous manner by critics who feel the villain was underutilized. Fans will have the final answer on whether the setup was sufficient when Avengers: Doomsday is released in just a few weeks, providing a definitive resolution to the ongoing debate about the transition from Kang to Doom.