Kevin Feige declares the X-Men are the new foundation for the MCU starting in 2028. Discover how Secret Wars launches this era and what it means for Phase 7 and beyond.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has officially declared that the upcoming film serves as a critical launching pad for the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting in 2028. Feige emphasized that this title represents a culmination of everything that has come before in the franchise, marking a definitive shift in the studio's creative direction. The 2028 slate, which celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the MCU, is designed to introduce a very new era for the cinematic universe.

X-Men Defined As Crucial Future Pillar

The franchise is positioned as the primary foundation for this new chapter. Feige told reporters that the mutant team is extremely important to the studio's long-term vision. He stated explicitly that you cannot underestimate the significance of the X-Men within the broader narrative landscape. The acquisition of by the 20th Century Fox library has unlocked access to these characters, a development Feige describes as having limitless potential for the film series.

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According to Feige, the comics have spent over sixty years building out amazing sagas centered around the X-Men. He compares their narrative weight to that of the and , noting that there is almost nothing else in the source material of that importance. This deep well of history provides Marvel Studios with a robust framework to sustain stories across multiple films and television shows for years to come.

Phase Seven And 2028 Film Slate

While the movie is the only Marvel film currently scheduled for release in 2027, the studio has confirmed the lineup for 2028. This period begins in May with the release of . The film acts as a narrative bridge, setting the stage for the introduction of the X-Men and other major elements. This strategic timing ensures that audiences will be engaged with new characters and storylines as the franchise transitions into its next phase.

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The confirmed 2028 schedule indicates a major pivot in the MCU. Feige highlighted that the studio will delve into storylines and characters from the decades of X-Men comics that have not yet had their spotlight in the movies. This approach allows Marvel to explore rich, uncharted territory that has been waiting for decades. It is a direct result of the studio gaining the rights to utilize these specific characters and teams.

Broader Implications For The Franchise

Feige made it clear that the X-Men will not be confined solely to their own dedicated movies. The characters are expected to serve as building blocks that keep audiences engaged across various projects. This strategy allows the MCU to tell new stories by integrating mutants into the broader universe alongside established heroes. The potential for crossover events and team-ups is vast, ensuring that the narrative remains dynamic and fresh.

Looking ahead, the specific details of what lies beyond the 2028 slate have not yet been confirmed. However, it is widely anticipated that the integration of the X-Men will define the next several years of the franchise. The studio aims to leverage the deep lore of the mutants to create compelling arcs that rival the complexity of previous phases. This long-term planning ensures that the MCU remains relevant and exciting for its fanbase.

The confirmation of the as a central pillar changes the trajectory of the entire universe. Feige's comments underscore a commitment to honoring the source material while expanding the cinematic landscape. With the 20th anniversary of the MCU approaching in 2028, the studio is preparing a robust foundation. The focus on the X-Men signals a new era defined by mutant narratives and expansive storytelling.

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As the MCU moves forward, the role of the X-Men will be pivotal in shaping the future of the franchise. Feige's vision includes a deep dive into the rich history of the comics, bringing new teams and characters to the screen. This strategy ensures that the studio can sustain interest and deliver high-quality content for years to come. The launch of this new era is set to be one of the most significant moments in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.