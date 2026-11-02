Marvel Studios Casts Ben Wang as Iceman in X-Men Reboot

Ben Wang joins Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot as Iceman, joining Gabriel LaBelle and Rhenzy Feliz in the casting race for the mutant team's upcoming 2028 film directed by Jake Schreier.

Marvel Studios is advancing its long-awaited integration of mutant characters into the broader cinematic landscape with significant casting developments for the upcoming X-Men film. Deadline reported that Ben Wang, an actor recognized for his role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is in talks to portray the superhero Iceman within the next installment of the franchise.

Core Casting Details for X-Men Film

Bobby Drake, known by his superhero alias Iceman, represents a pivotal character for the mutant community within the fictional universe. The casting process for this specific role has drawn considerable attention from industry watchers and fans alike. Ben Wang is currently circling the role, signaling a potential early commitment from the studio regarding this key mutant identity.

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The report indicates that Ben Wang is not the only actor being considered for the part. Gabriel LaBelle, Jackson Kelly, and Rhenzy Feliz were also reportedly in the running for the position of Bobby Drake. This competitive casting pool highlights the high profile attached to the character and the studio's desire to find the ideal performer for the screen.

Stakeholder Positions and Industry Reaction

Disney has not issued an official public statement regarding the casting news circulating in the trade press. However, the specificity of the report from Deadline suggests that negotiations are in advanced stages with several high-profile talents. The lack of immediate comment is standard practice for Marvel Studios to maintain an air of mystery around project details until official announcements are made.

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Rhenzy Feliz brings a notable pedigree to the potential casting discussion. He previously starred as Alex Wilder in the Runaways television series. That show ran for three seasons under the original Marvel Television era, distinct from the current Marvel Studios production model. His experience in a Marvel property makes him a strong contender for the role of Iceman.

Real-World Impact on the Multiverse Saga Timeline

This casting news emerges as the current Multiverse Saga approaches its conclusion. The timeline is entering its final phase, with only a few series and movies remaining before the saga officially ends in 2027. The capstone event for this era is Avengers: Secret Wars, which serves as the narrative anchor for the current continuity.

The introduction of the X-Men marks the beginning of a new era for the franchise. The mutants are set to receive the spotlight in the phase succeeding the Multiverse Saga. This transition represents a major strategic shift, moving the cinematic universe away from the multiversal conflicts that have dominated the last several years.

Future Production Plans and Release Schedule

The X-Men reboot is officially scheduled for release on May 5, 2028. This date places the film well into the next chapter of the franchise, allowing for a clear separation from the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. The timeline suggests a deliberate pacing strategy to build anticipation for the mutant reintroduction.

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Behind the camera, the project is led by director Jake Schreier. The screenplay is being crafted by writers Joanna Calo, Lee Sung Jin, and Michael Lesslie. Kevin Feige is attached as a producer, ensuring continuity with the broader production standards of Marvel Studios.

The film falls under the genres of Action, Superhero, and Sci-Fi Adventure. It is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. This structured approach to production indicates a high level of preparation and investment in the X-Men property. Fans are expected to see further developments as the casting process solidifies in the coming months.

The integration of these new actors into the main roles will define the tone of the next era. With Ben Wang potentially leading the charge as Iceman, the character dynamics within the mutant team will likely be reshaped for a new generation. The anticipation for this reboot continues to grow as details about the cast and creative team become more public.