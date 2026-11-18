Marvel Studios is developing a new Champions movie featuring Kate Bishop, Wiccan, and Hulkling. Discover which teenage heroes are confirmed and who still needs to join the MCU lineup.

Marvel Studios is currently assembling a roster of teenage superheroes for a new cinematic project titled The Champions, marking a significant expansion of its youth-oriented narrative within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio plans to release this initiative as a feature film rather than a Disney+ streaming series, signaling a commitment to theatrical storytelling for this demographic. This move follows the recent introduction of Kate Bishop, who made her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, establishing her as a key component of this emerging group. The film is expected to blend elements from two distinct comic book teams, incorporating characters originally from Young Avengers and Champions to create a cohesive new ensemble.

The Core Team Structure and Comic Origins

The proposed roster for The Champions movie will likely feature a hybrid lineup drawn from the histories of both Young Avengers and Champions comic series. Kate Bishop and Wiccan, who hail from the Young Avengers, are expected to anchor the team alongside Kamala Khan and Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, who were prominent members of the Champions. This combination allows Marvel Studios to leverage characters already established within the MCU while introducing new dynamics to the shared universe. The film will reportedly focus on the interactions and growth of these teenage heroes as they navigate the responsibilities of being superheroes in a modern context.

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Wiccan, whose real name is William Kaplan, has a complex history within the Marvel Comics canon that includes significant romantic and familial ties. He is the partner of Teddy Altman, also known as Hulkling, whose relationship is considered essential to the emotional core of the team. In the comics, Wiccan and Hulkling represent a pivotal gay couple whose union has significant cosmic implications. Their storyline in Marvel Boy #1 (2015) by Tom King and Gabriel Hernández Walta highlights their deep connection, which Marvel Studios will likely adapt to provide depth to the new film. This relationship is viewed as non-negotiable for the integrity of the Young Avengers or Champions narrative within the MCU.

Key Heroes Requiring Future MCU Introductions

Despite the strong foundation, several major characters must still debut in the MCU before the film can fully materialize. Viv Vision has been a topic of speculation, but her appearance is unlikely in the near future due to the narrative focus of the Vision Disney+ series, which centered on his search for his original family rather than a robotic lineage. Although Jocasta had her origins altered in the same series, providing an alternative path for AI characters, Viv Vision remains a gap in the current roster. Marvel Studios may eventually introduce her through different means, but she is not currently a priority for the immediate lineup of teenage heroes.

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Noh-Varr, also known as Marvel Boy, presents another potential addition to the team. He is a Kree hero who debuted in Young Avengers #1 (2013) and was part of a team that included Wiccan, Hulkling, Hawkeye, Loki, and Miss America. Noh-Varr had a relationship with Kate Bishop and previously appeared in Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers, posing as Captain Mar-Vell. His connection to the Kree Empire could facilitate his introduction through Carol Danvers, whose history with the Kree is well-established. This path could naturally intersect with Kamala Khan, given her own Kree-related powers and her recruitment of Kate Bishop at the end of her Disney+ series.

Amadeus Cho, also known as Brawn, is another critical character who has yet to appear in the MCU. He has been teased through his mother, Dr. Helen Cho, played by Claudia Kim, who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) while constructing a body for Ultron. Amadeus Cho has served as a partner to both Hulk and Hercules in the comics and once became the Hulk himself after saving the day when the original Hulk's body began to overload. His absence leaves a gap in the powerhouse category for the teenage heroes, and Marvel Studios may introduce him in Avengers: Secret Wars if a realm of Hulks is featured on Battleworld.

Sam Alexander, who wears the Nova helmet, is also expected to join the MCU, potentially debuting alongside Richard Rider in an upcoming Nova movie. Sam Alexander first appeared in Marvel Point One #1 (2011) by Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness. He wears the costume of Richard Rider and a helmet that once belonged to his father. Although he was not part of the Nova Corps due to his age and lack of training, he joined the Champions on Earth. This mirrors Richard Rider's early career with the New Warriors. Sam Alexander's inclusion would strengthen the team, particularly given the original dynamic between Kamala Khan, Miles Morales, and Nova.

Hulkling's Essential Role in the New Team

Hulkling, born Teddy Altman, is arguably the most essential missing piece for the proposed Champions or Young Avengers film. He is the son of the Kree hero Mar-Vell and the Skrull princess Anelle, making him the heir to two empires that have been at war for centuries. This heritage led him to become the emperor of the Kree-Skrull Empire for a period before the events of the recent Imperial comic storyline. His union with Wiccan is central to the identity of the team, and Marvel Studios must find a way to bring him into the MCU to complete the ensemble.

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The integration of Hulkling into the MCU will likely involve navigating the complex political landscape of the Kree and Skrull empires. His storyline in the comics involves significant cosmic events and personal struggles that align with the broader themes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bringing Hulkling to the screen would allow Marvel Studios to explore these deeper narrative threads while providing the teenage heroes with a powerful and emotionally resonant leader. His presence is vital for balancing the team and adding depth to the romantic subplot between Wiccan and Hulkling, which is a cornerstone of their comic history.

As Marvel Studios continues to build this new team, the focus remains on creating a cohesive narrative that honors the source material while adapting it for the cinematic format. The combination of established characters like Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan with potential newcomers like Noh-Varr and Amadeus Cho offers a rich landscape for storytelling. The studio must carefully manage the introductions of these characters to ensure they fit naturally into the existing MCU framework. The upcoming film is expected to serve as a launching pad for future projects involving these teenage heroes.

The development of The Champions movie represents a strategic move by Marvel Studios to diversify its roster and appeal to younger audiences. By blending characters from Young Avengers and Champions, the studio can create a unique dynamic that has not been seen before in the MCU. The inclusion of diverse heroes and complex relationships will likely resonate with fans of the comics. As the project moves forward, details regarding the cast and release date will undoubtedly be announced, generating further excitement among the fanbase. The success of this film could pave the way for more teenage-led stories within the MCU.

While there are still gaps in the roster, the foundation for The Champions is solidly being laid. The presence of Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, and the planned inclusion of Wiccan and Hulkling provides a strong core. The addition of characters like Sam Alexander and Amadeus Cho would further round out the team, offering a mix of powers and backgrounds. Marvel Studios has shown a commitment to developing these characters, and fans can expect to see more details as the production progresses. The cinematic universe is poised to welcome a new generation of heroes, and The Champions will be at the forefront of this expansion.