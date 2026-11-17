Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige reveals Avengers Doomsday opens with a copyright lawsuit between the New Avengers led by Yelena Belova and the Old Avengers led by Sam Wilson.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has officially revealed the opening premise for the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday, confirming that the story begins with a legal conflict between two distinct superhero factions. The movie features a rivalry between the government-backed New Avengers and the original team known as the Old Avengers, setting a unique tone for the cinematic event.

Copyright Lawsuit Sparks Team Rivalry

The narrative conflict begins with the New Avengers facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement filed by the Old Avengers. This legal dispute over the rights to the Avengers brand creates immediate tension before the larger threat arrives. The conflict was significant enough to prompt the Thunderbolts roster to temporarily change their name to The New Avengerz during the legal proceedings.

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This unusual starting point highlights the struggle for brand identity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The heroes must navigate these interpersonal and legal disputes while preparing to face a greater danger. The core of the film explores how very different types of people can get along to solve a problem amidst underlying conflicts.

Old Avengers Roster and Leadership

Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, and leads the Old Avengers in the film. His team includes Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres or Falcon, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang or Ant-Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. This group is distinct from the original Avengers assembled by Nick Fury and represents the established legacy of the team.

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The Old Avengers carry the weight of history and previous victories, which likely influences their perspective on brand ownership. Sam Wilson and his teammates bring a mix of established heroes and newer members to the fold. Their dynamic is shaped by years of experience operating as a cohesive unit under the Avengers banner.

New Avengers Lineup from Thunderbolts

The New Avengers consist of former members of the Thunderbolts team, who were introduced at the end of the movie Thunderbolts*. The group is led by Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, and includes Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier. Other members of this roster are David Harbour as Red Guardian or Alexei Shostakov, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Lewis Pullman as Bob or Sentry.

This lineup reflects the government-backed nature of their operations and their attempt to claim the Avengers identity. The tension over who holds the official name was teased in the post-credits scene of Thunderbolts*. These characters bring a different set of morals and methods compared to the Old Avengers, fueling the central conflict of the film.

Doctor Doom Threatens Ceasefire

Despite the intense rivalry over the Avengers brand, the conflict may not last long as the heroes must unite against a common enemy. The film introduces the indomitable threat posed by Doctor Doom, who appears to have captured Bruce Banner and Wanda Maximoff. This external danger forces both teams to reconsider their differences.

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Kevin Feige noted that the underlying conflict is a staple of any Avengers film, asking how these diverse individuals can put aside their issues. The legal battle serves as a metaphor for the broader struggle for unity and identity. The arrival of Doctor Doom shifts the focus from internal disputes to external survival.

Impact on MCU Narrative Structure

This development marks a significant shift in how the Avengers are portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The use of a copyright lawsuit as a plot device adds a layer of meta-commentary on intellectual property and team branding. It provides a fresh angle on superhero team dynamics that has not been seen in previous installments.

The distinction between the Old and New Avengers allows for complex character interactions and potential betrayals. Fans will watch to see if the two groups can reconcile their differences before facing Doctor Doom. The film promises to deliver a narrative that is both legally intriguing and emotionally resonant.