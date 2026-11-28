Marvel Studios teams up with the Australian NBL for Marvel-themed games in December 2026 ahead of the Avengers Doomsday release.

Marvel Studios and the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) have officially announced a major collaboration that merges the world of professional basketball with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This partnership centers around the highly anticipated release of the film Avengers: Doomsday, marking a significant crossover event between two major entertainment and sports entities. The initiative aims to build massive public excitement for the upcoming superhero film by integrating its themes directly into the upcoming NBL27 season schedule.

Avengers Doomsday Film Production Details

Avengers: Doomsday serves as the fifth installment in the Avengers film series and represents the 39th entry in the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the movie acts as the direct narrative follow-up to the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which was also helmed by the same directing duo. The film features Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, though he portrays Victor von Doom rather than his previous role as Iron Man. The plot centers on a coalition of heroes including the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and Wakanda's champions uniting to confront the threat of Doctor Doom.

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NBL27 Season March Madness Schedule

The National Basketball League has structured its promotional calendar to align precisely with the theatrical rollout of the film. All ten teams in the league are scheduled to participate in special Marvel-themed matches during Round 11 of the NBL27 season. This specific round of games will take place over a four-day period from December 3, 2026, through December 6, 2026. Each of the ten participating teams will wear limited-edition jerseys that represent specific Marvel characters, transforming the standard basketball court into a stage for cinematic promotion. These matches will also include interactive fan experiences and themed activities hosted at the specific basketball arenas hosting the events.

Character Representation Across Ten Teams

Instead of distributing generic Avengers branding across the league, the collaboration assigns each of the ten NBL teams a unique superhero or villain to embody during the special rounds. The Adelaide 36ers will represent Captain America, while the Perth Wildcats will play in tribute to Thor. The Cairns Taipans and Melbourne United will honor two distinct members of the Fantastic Four: The Thing and Mister Fantastic. Additionally, the Illawarra Hawks will represent Shang-Chi, and the Brisbane Bullets will pay homage to Cyclops. The remaining teams will also don character-specific gear, with South East Melbourne representing Doctor Doom, the New Zealand Breakers playing as Loki, the Sydney Kings sporting Black Panther uniforms, and the Tasmania JackJumpers representing Ant-Man.

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Corporate Leadership and Strategic Goals

The partnership was officially confirmed by the NBL in September, with the character-inspired uniforms being unveiled to the public on November 24, 2026. Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, publicly expressed her enthusiasm for combining recognizable Marvel characters with professional basketball. She stated that the event provides an exceptional platform to celebrate the cinematic universe prior to the theatrical debut. This strategic move is designed to amplify the marketing reach of Avengers: Doomsday by engaging basketball fans across the country well before the movie hits theaters.

Theatrical Release Dates and Box Office Context

The timing of the basketball events is meticulously planned to maximize hype for the film's global release. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in theaters in Australia on December 17, 2026, which is one day before its United States release on December 18, 2026. The special NBL games will occur just a few weeks prior to these dates, effectively serving as a major promotional lead-in. Rated PG-13, the 165-minute runtime film is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with a screenplay by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. This collaboration underscores the growing trend of sports leagues leveraging major film releases to drive ticket sales and fan engagement.