Marvel star reveals woman was conned into fake relationship with him in ‘disturbing’ AI scam: ‘This is not me’

“I will never give out my cell number to anyone that I don’t personally know,” the “Fantastic Four” actor wrote on Instagram.

Actor Ioan Gruffudd revealed a woman was conned into a fake relationship with him in a “disturbing” AI scam.

“Something incredibly distressing and disturbing has been brought to my attention,” the “Fantastic Four” actor“A woman came to a convention I was recently attending and she was under the impression that she was in an extramarital relationship with me for over a year,” he added. Ioan Gruffudd warned fans after a woman was tricked by an AI scammer impersonating him.

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In an Instagram post, Gruffudd said the scammers are using fake AI images and videos of him to fool victims.

“She showed me hundreds of AI images and videos that someone claiming to be me had sent to her. The images were explicit and disturbing. ” Gruffudd, 53, said the person began sending the woman “AI images and videos to ‘prove'” it was him, although it really wasn’t.

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“If you believe you are speaking to me via message, telegram, any social media pages that aren’t this page , or any other means, this is not me,” he declared.ioangruffudd/Instagram In an Instagram Story, Gruffudd clarified that the victim of the AI relationship scam was not asked to send money. “I will never give out my cell number to anyone that I don’t personally know,” the Marvel star added. “Please do not engage and never send money!

I urge you to ignore and block all contact from anyone that claims to be me. ” Gruffudd concluded his statement by telling anyone who has been “targeted” by the scammer to report them to the police. He also shared one of the phone numbers allegedly linked to the swindler. Gruffudd told his fans to “please be careful.

”Gruffudd has been married to his wife, Bianca Wallace , since April 2025. On his Instagram Stories Monday, Gruffudd clarified that the woman was never financially scammed.

“No funds ever requested from her or sent by her,” he wrote. “This person has specifically targeted the victim/s to only create a false relationship. ”Gruffudd has been married to wife Bianca Wallace since 2025. They share a 1-year-old child named Mila.

The actor also shares daughters Ella, 17, and Elsie, 13, with his ex-wife, Alice Evans. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Ioan Gruffudd warned fans after a woman was tricked by an AI scammer impersonating him. In an Instagram post, Gruffudd said the scammers are using fake AI images and videos of him to fool victims.

Gruffudd urged anyone targeted by imposter accounts to block them and contact the police. In an Instagram Story, Gruffudd clarified that the victim of the AI relationship scam was not asked to send money. Gruffudd told his fans to"please be careful.

"Gruffudd has been married to his wife, Bianca Wallace , since April 2025.