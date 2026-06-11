Marvel's Year of Content on Disney+

Marvel fans have been enjoying a surplus of content on Disney+ this year, with the premiere of Wonder Man and the second season of Daredevil. The MCU is also eyeing a big year on the big screen, starting with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel fans have been enjoying a surplus of content on Disney+ this year, and it all started with the premiere of Wonder Man , the showbiz epic starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley .

The show was dropped as a binge at the end of January, but the same can’t be said for Marvel’s second Disney+ show of the year, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The MCU is also eyeing a big year on the big screen, starting with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

The film is expected to lead directly into Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr as Victor Von Doom, which is coming to theaters on December 18. However, there is one more Marvel project coming back this year that has everyone talking. Marvel Animation recently unleashed the first breathtaking trailer for X-Men ‘97 Season 2, also confirming that the show will finally return on July 1.

Ahead of the X-Men ‘97 Season 2, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt reunited with Storm actress Alison Sealy-Smith for a panel at Indiana Comic Convention, with fans from around the U.S. in attendance. While Sealy-Smith was tight lipped on details about Season 2 or 3, which is already confirmed, she did share a shocking story where she revealed she almost completely missed out on starring in the show.

When the Q&A portion of the panel kicked off, a fan named Nick stepped up to the plate and asked Sealy-Smith what emotions she felt when X-Men ‘97 was first announced.

‘I opened my computer one day, and I’m looking at my email, and there’s a message from this guy who I do not recognize from Disney,’ she said. Continuing, she revealed that she thought the email was nothing more than an elaborate scam, ‘says ‘Disney is looking for you. ’ I promptly deleted it. I don’t know what the scam was, but you weren’t going to get this lady.

Whatever you’ve got for sale, I ain’t buying. ’ She further elaborated on the rest of the story, where she admits her agent had to encourage her to follow through on the opportunity of a lifetime: ‘One week, two weeks goes by, and the guy writes me again — ‘They’re doing a reboot of X-Men and Disney’s looking for you. Is this Alison Sealy-Smith? ’ I called my agent.

I said, ‘Look, there’s some a-hole who keeps emailing me talking about X-Men. We haven’t done X-Men in 30 years. ’ She said, ‘Alison, could you just get in touch with the guy? ’ So I did — and here we are.





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Marvel Disney+ Wonder Man Daredevil Spider-Man Tom Holland Mark Ruffalo Jon Bernthal Robert Downey Jr Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Ben Kingsley Alison Sealy-Smith Indiana Comic Convention Maggie Lovitt X-Men ‘97 Season 2 Collider Quiz Collider Exclusive Marvel Personality Quiz Spider-Man Daredevil Iron Man Punisher Thor Cap Motivation Your City Conflict Style Secret Identity

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