Marvel's Wolverine Takes Center Stage as Fans Speculate on Next Franchise

The upcoming action-adventure game Marvel's Wolverine, developed by Insomniac Games, is set to change the way we think about the character in the video game department. With a launch expected in September, fans are eagerly awaiting the game's brutal hand-to-hand combat. However, a recent update from the developer had players scrambling, as it reminded them of the collective trauma of delayed games from the past.

Wolverine has historically been an underappreciated superhero in the video game department, with only a few appearances of note when compared to characters like Spider-Man or Batman.

The upcoming action-adventure game Marvel's Wolverine, developed by Insomniac Games, is set to change that. The game has already given us an impressive look at its brutal hand-to-hand combat, and a launch is expected in September of this year.

However, a recent update from the developer had players scrambling, as it reminded them of the collective trauma of delayed games from the past. The official Twitter page for Insomniac Games shared a post saying 'See ya Tuesday,' which is the exact phrase used by Rockstar to delay GTA VI. While it's harmless trolling, it was enough to give fans a brief panic.

Some fans have speculated that the post could signify the return of another iconic franchise under the studio's stewardship. The upcoming State of Play event is set to be quite important for the brand as a whole, with Marvel's Wolverine taking center stage. Although there's no official confirmation on what else will feature, a God of War reveal and release dates for games like Onimusha: Way of the Sword have been potentially put forward.

Insomniac Games has a reputation for delivering high-quality games, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next Ratchet & Clank and/or Rivet & Kit game. The State of Play event will be a significant moment for the gaming community, and fans are holding their breath in anticipation





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