Marvel's Wolverine Offers A Pretty Fascinating Blueprint For The MCU

Marvel's Wolverine is one of the most anticipated single-player superhero games of all time, and is set to release in just a few months. However, a new look at Insomniac's upcoming game may have a solid blueprint for future stories in the MCU.

Marvel's Wolverine is one of the most anticipated single-player superhero games of all time, and is set to release in just a few months. However, a new look at Insomniac 's upcoming game may have a solid blueprint for future stories in the MCU .

Looking darker and more mature than its Spider-Man games set in the same universe, Insomniac's Wolverine game promises to have a pretty unique story as it expands the lore of Earth-1408 with the introduction of mutants like Logan, Jean Grey, and more. However, one of the most interesting reveals has less to do with Wolverine and more to do with the status quo of the X-Men in this reality.

As the MCU prepares to introduce more mutants to its main reality of Earth-616 following Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel's Wolverine may be showing an exciting way for the franchise to establish the X-Men without creating major continuity headaches. In Insomniac's Marvel Universe, The X-Men Don't Exist (Yet) One of the most recent details revealed about Marvel's Wolverine is the apparent absence of the X-Men.

It's not that they won't be featured in the upcoming game; they don't exist in Insomniac's Marvel Universe at all (at least not yet). While the game will naturally keep its focus centered on Wolverine, the story will also revolve around a group Logan works with known as Team X. Described as a collection of mutant mercenaries, the organization appears focused on protecting fellow mutants, with the existence of mutantkind still being a secret and largely hidden from the public.

Overall, this is a pretty surprising status quo reveal, especially with Marvel's Wolverine sharing the same continuity as Insomniac's Spider-Man games, which have confirmed the existence of The Avengers, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, The Defenders, and more heroes. Nevertheless, it seems as though the X-Men aren't a thing, and the same likely goes for Xavier's School for the Gifted.

However, nothing says the X-Men can't be formed in the future. While it may seem like a strange choice, a version of the Marvel Universe full of heroes sans X-Men does sound an awful lot like the MCU.

Marvel's Wolverine Offers A Pretty Fascinating Blueprint For The MCU While it's been confirmed that Marvel Studios intends to introduce more mutants to the MCU following Secret Wars, a big question will be where they've been all the time during the events of the previous Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. It'd certainly be difficult to explain where the X-Men have been during all the MCU's past crises.

Instead, the cleanest alternative may be to do something along the lines of Marvel's Wolverine, with the X-Men having not yet formed. The MCU could reveal that the X-Men/Xavier School is only just being created, perhaps in direct response to a growing number of mutants being born. Audiences could then see Professor Xavier recruiting his first students and building the team of mutants from the ground up.

At the same time, perhaps individual mutants could have been active before the X-Men's creation, like Wolverine and/or Jean Grey in the upcoming Insomniac game. This would allow the franchise to explore the early days of mutantkind without having to deal with the complexities of the X-Men's existing history. This could also provide an opportunity for the MCU to explore different interpretations of the X-Men's mythology, without being bound by the existing comics or previous adaptations.

It's an intriguing possibility, and one that could potentially lead to some exciting new stories and characters in the MCU





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marvel's Wolverine Insomniac MCU X-Men Team X Mutantkind Secret Wars Infinity And Multiverse Sagas Professor Xavier Xavier School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Major Multiverse Saga Cliffhangers the MCU Still Needs to AddressThe Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been building excitement for its next phase with post-credit scenes, mysterious teases, and dangling plot threads. However, several major plot threads and teasers have gone unaddressed for far too long. Here are 10 major Multiverse Saga cliffhangers that the MCU still needs to address.

Read more »

Top 5 MCU Movie Skins That Should Come to Marvel RivalsA detailed look at five iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe movie costumes, from both upcoming and past films, that are perfect candidates for new skins in the hero shooter Marvel Rivals. Includes Cyclops, Captain America, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Peni Parker, and Black Panther.

Read more »

Marvel Confirms X-Men '97 Will Continue Amid MCU RebootMarvel's Brad Winderbaum states that the acclaimed animated series X-Men '97 can coexist with the upcoming live-action X-Men films in the MCU, ensuring the show's future beyond its current seasons.

Read more »

Marvel Announces Deadpool and Punisher Crossover Following Recent Spotlight on AntiheroMarvel Comics has announced a new crossover event featuring the Punisher and Deadpool, teasing the project with a provocative image and the tagline "This won't end well." The story promises a clash between the grim, lethal antihero Frank Castle and the irreverent, fourth-wall-breaking mercenary Wade Wilson. The full reveal is scheduled for June 16, 2024, at 6:16 AM EST on Marvel's official 616 website, confirming its place in the Earth-616 continuity. This crossover follows a period of increased prominence for the Punisher across Marvel's comic line and arrives as Deadpool continues his integration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speculation suggests the project might be published under Marvel's mature Red Band imprint to fully embrace both characters' violent tendencies.

Read more »