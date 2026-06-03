Marvel's Wolverine: Insomniac Games Unveils Brutal PS5 Exclusive with Jean Grey

Sony's State of Play event has revealed an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine, a PS5 exclusive developed by Insomniac Games. The game features brutal combat, deep cuts of X-Men lore, and a release date in September. Players will control Logan, who uses his adamantium claws for vicious melee combat, while Jean Grey provides psychic support. The game takes a linear, narrative-driven approach with a focus on aggressive combat.

Sony's latest State of Play event has torn its way out of the shadows, revealing an extended look at a brutal PS5 exclusive, Marvel's Wolverine .

Developed by Insomniac Games, the title pairs Logan with a powerful ally, Jean Grey, showcasing bloody combat, deep cuts of X-Men lore, and a release date that slots the game into an already packed September. The game immediately sets a grim tone, dropping players into a rescue mission that opens with stealth kills before the action spirals into the kind of vicious melee that Insomniac promised.

Logan's adamantium claws are put to use, stabbing enemies repeatedly and building a rage meter as he carves through cybernetically enhanced foes. The game is unapologetically violent, with combat focusing on dispatching enemies quickly rather than lengthy stealth sequences. The headline moment comes when Jean Grey enters the fray, psychically wrecking enemies in the background while Wolverine does his bloody work up front.

The two occasionally combine for a co-op finisher, making the gameplay stand out despite the title remaining a strictly single-player experience with no co-op modes. After a failed rescue attempt, the mutants are driven away in a van, triggering a convoy chase. The player uses the Square button to activate Wolverine's iconic Healing Factor, soaking up damage before launching himself onto the moving vehicle. The kidnapped group of X-Men appears to include Leech, a deep-cut character familiar to comic readers.

As the extended trailer rolls, a rapid-fire montage confirms further cameos: Omega Red, Mystique, Sentinels, and Wolverine's archnemesis Sabretooth all flash on screen. Unlike Insomniac's open-world Spider-Man adventures, Wolverine PS5 takes a linear, narrative-driven approach, with players dabbling in stealth but the focus remaining on aggressive combat and staying on the story





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