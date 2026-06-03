Marvel's Wolverine Game Will Not Feature X-Men, Focuses on Team X

The upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game will not feature the X-Men as a team, instead focusing on Logan's character as part of a group called Team X. The game's story will follow Logan as he hunts down mutants who have been kidnapped by cybernetically enhanced mercenaries called the Reavers.

The upcoming Marvel's Wolverine game, developed by Insomniac Games, will not feature the X-Men as a team. According to the game's creative director, Brian Smith, the X-Men do not exist in this version of the game.

Instead, the game will focus on Logan's character as part of a group called Team X. Team X is a group of mutants who go around the world to save other mutants in danger. The game's story will follow Logan as he hunts down mutants who have been kidnapped by cybernetically enhanced mercenaries called the Reavers. Along the way, he meets Jean, another mutant who is also trying to save the kidnapped mutants.

The game's director, Mike Daly, explained that the studio wanted to focus on telling Logan's story and bringing in characters that support that story. This approach is similar to the Marvel's Spider-Man games, which also kept the story focused on a singular character.

However, a leaked calendar from Insomniac Games suggested that the studio was planning to develop an X-Men game in 2030. It is worth noting that plans can change, and the same calendar had a Venom game listed for 2025, which did not come to pass. The Marvel's Wolverine game is scheduled to be released in late 2026, and it will feature a new story and characters, including Team X and the Reavers





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