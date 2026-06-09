Marvel's The Amazing Venom Limited Series Coming This Year

The Amazing Venom, a new limited series from Marvel, will be a five-issue series that follows the character Comeback, also known as Fred Myers, as he goes on a cosmic quest to the symbiote homeworld, Klyntar. The series will be created by writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross, and will be a significant return to the symbiote-host dynamic. The series will be a wild adventure of action, comedy, and character growth for the character, and will be a must-read for fans of the Marvel universe.

First introduced in April's Web of Venom #1, the character, also known as Fred Myers , will be going on his maiden solo adventure in a five-issue limited series titled The Amazing Venom later this year.

Boomerang's addition marks a significant return to the symbiote-host dynamic, but it will be distinct from the likes of Eddie Brock and Flash Thompson. Created by writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross, The Amazing Venom will see Comeback heading to the symbiote homeworld, Klyntar, on what is being billed as a cosmic quest that will test his limits as a hero and reshape his understanding of what it means to be a symbiote host.

The synopsis for the new Venom solo series reads, When last we left the red-and-blue be-symbioted Fred Myers-formerly BOOMERANG, now COMEBACK-he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull's war over Earth-but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry.

Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle! Commenting on the character and the creative process behind the limited series, writer Jordan Morris said, Boomerang has always been one of my favorite Marvel anti-heroes, and sticking him with a hyperactive symbiote in Web of Venom was a bonkers amount of fun.

I'm so stoked that we can continue their adventure in THE AMAZING VENOM! Readers are in for a wild slurry of action, comedy, and (gasp! ) maybe even a little character growth for everyone's favorite boomerang-hurling scumbag! , The upcoming limited series features a cover by Stefano Caselli, with homage and foil variant covers by Erik Larsen and Matteo Lolli, respectively.

Series artist Luke Ross has also handled responsibilities for the variant cover as well. The Amazing Venom #1 will go on sale on September 16, 2026, and can be pre-ordered at your local comic book shop today. Boomerang, a character from the Marvel universe, will be featured in a new limited series titled The Amazing Venom, which will be a five-issue series. The series will be created by writer Jordan Morris and artist Luke Ross.

It will follow the character Comeback, also known as Fred Myers, as he goes on a cosmic quest to the symbiote homeworld, Klyntar. The series will be a wild adventure of action, comedy, and character growth for the character, and will be a significant return to the symbiote-host dynamic. The series will be released later this year, and the first issue will be available on September 16, 2026. It can be pre-ordered at your local comic book shop today.

The series will feature a cover by Stefano Caselli, with homage and foil variant covers by Erik Larsen and Matteo Lolli, respectively. Series artist Luke Ross has also handled responsibilities for the variant cover as well. The series will be a unique take on the symbiote-host dynamic, and will be distinct from the likes of Eddie Brock and Flash Thompson.

It will be a must-read for fans of the Marvel universe, and will be a significant addition to the Venom franchise.





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Marvel The Amazing Venom Limited Series Comeback Fred Myers Jordan Morris Luke Ross Symbiote-Host Dynamic Cosmic Quest Klyntar Action Comedy Character Growth Must-Read Fans Of The Marvel Universe

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