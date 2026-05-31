Marvel's Steve Rogers Trilogy Arrives on Hulu, Accompanied by Kung Fu Panda and Resident Evil Drops

A three‑part Marvel saga follows Captain America's rise, his battle against HYDRA, and the ideological split that leads to Civil War, debuting on Hulu alongside the complete Kung Fu Panda movies and new Resident Evil animated films.

The new Marvel trilogy on Hulu charts the evolution of Steve Rogers from a frail World War II recruit to a modern‑day fugitive, chronicling his transformation, personal losses, and the ideological rift that finally tears the Avengers apart.

The first installment, The First Avenger (2011), introduces a desperate young man who volunteers for a top‑secret super‑soldier program. The experimental serum grants him extraordinary strength and agility, turning him into a symbol of hope against the Red Skull and the shadowy HYDRA network. Though initially a wartime propaganda figure, Rogers learns that true heroism requires more than a shield; it demands moral conviction and willingness to confront evil wherever it lurks.

The second film, The Winter Soldier (2014), thrusts Rogers into the present‑day world of S.H. I.E.L. D., where he discovers a deep‑seated infiltration by HYDRA. Partnering with Black Widow and the charismatic Falcon, he battles a lethal assassin known only as the Winter Soldier.

In a gut‑wrenching revelation, the assassin is revealed to be Bucky Barnes, Rogers' closest friend from the war, now brain‑washed and weaponized. The climax sees Rogers dismantling the corrupted agency, exposing the covert reach of the ancient terrorist organization, and vowing to rescue his loyal companion from a fate imposed by his enemies.

The saga reaches its dramatic crescendo in Civil War (2016), where the world's devastation after Sokovia prompts governments to impose the Sokovia Accords, demanding official oversight of all enhanced individuals. Tony Stark embraces the legislation, believing accountability will prevent further catastrophe, while Rogers rejects it, arguing that freedom is essential to the Avengers' purpose.

The tension erupts into a full‑blown clash when Zemo frames a brain‑washed Bucky for a high‑profile bombing, forcing Rogers to protect the tormented soldier from Stark's wrath. The resulting battle splits the team into two opposing factions, laying the groundwork for future reckonings within the Marvel Universe. Alongside the superhero epic, Hulu's June 1 lineup also welcomes the complete Kung Fu Panda trilogy, offering a lighter, animated counterpoint to the darker Marvel narrative.

Additionally, fans of the Resident Evil franchise can dive into the animated entries Damnation and Vendetta, which drop the same day, expanding the platform's horror‑action offerings. The streaming service further enriches its catalog with a selection of historical documentary series-Ancient Empires, Black Patriots, First To Fight, and Police Women of Broward County-catering to viewers seeking educational content alongside blockbuster entertainment.

This curated release schedule underscores Hulu's strategy of pairing high‑profile franchise titles with niche series to attract a broad, diverse audience





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Marvel Captain America Hulu Releases Civil War Kung Fu Panda

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