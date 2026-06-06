Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Feature Authentic Punisher After Disney+ Special

The upcoming MCU film Spider-Man: Brand New Day will finally introduce the classic, gritty version of The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, after his evolution in the Disney+ special The Punisher: One Last Kill bridges his emotional Netflix arc with his traditional comic book persona.

In only a month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally debut the real Punisher . The Punisher was introduced as part of Netflix's Defenders timeline, but everyone familiar with the franchise knows how unclear the canon conversations were surrounding those projects.

As of Daredevil: Born Again season 2's ending, though, the Netflix shows and their characters have never been more integral to the entire MCU, with this only set to continue in the coming months and years. This includes Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, who has just appeared in his own Disney+ special, The Punisher: One Last Kill. Going beyond that, however, another upcoming Marvel movie will finally introduce the real Punisher: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jon Bernthal has been confirmed to return in the fourth MCU Spider-Man movie, as was fully revealed in the film's first trailers. Despite a decade-long history as the character, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the first MCU project to truly feature The Punisher in all his glory. Bernthal has all but confirmed this himself by continuously stating how this version of Frank Castle will be authentic to the one fans have come to know.

Moreover, though, it is typically the case in comic book media that characters feel more like their conventional selves in crossover stories. After all, in their own movies, shows, or comic book stories, there is more of a focus on the emotional elements of the character, from tragic backstories to interpersonal relationships and drama. Conversely, crossover stories allow for the more typically fun elements of characters to stand out.

Be it the fun, banter-filled dynamic between the heroes in question or just the basics of the characters shining through, as there is less time to delve deeper, comic book characters tend to be the standard version of themselves in dual stories. As has been teased about Spider-Man: Brand New Day thus far, the same is seemingly the case for The Punisher, allowing the MCU to feature him without the intense emotional baggage he has had so far.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Set The Stage For Spider-Man: Brand New Day Admittedly, using a character in their conventional sense in a crossover story takes the risk of stripping them of any real depth. That said, the MCU has already taken steps to ensure this will not be the case for Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Via The Punisher: One Last Kill, the MCU combined both the in-depth, emotional side of the character and the base concepts of him, transitioning him into a vigilante that very much embodies both. Previously in the MCU, many would agree that Frank Castle has predominantly been the emotional, traumatized version of the character who is only, well, punishing those linked to his family's death.

The Punisher: One Last Kill set him on another path, allowing the character to become a vigilante driven by that trauma, but who helps anyone from the dark deeds of any criminal, regardless of whether the latter is linked to the deaths of his family or not. Subscribe for deeper MCU and Punisher coverage Want more context on Frank Castle's MCU evolution and how crossovers reshape characters?

Subscribe to the newsletter for focused analysis, behind-the-scenes context, and breakdowns that connect Punisher developments to the wider Marvel landscape. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. This version of the character is the one that will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, too.

Although the depth of his journey will still be there for anyone who knows it, or wishes to experience it for the first time on Disney+, the primary aspects of The Punisher will be part of the upcoming movie. Thanks to The Punisher: One Last Kill, there is actually a story basis for the character becoming that in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, rather than the character just being simplified because he is appearing in a crossover.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Like Follow Followed Not Yet Rated Superhero Action Adventure Release Date July 31, 2026 Director Destin Daniel Cretton Writers Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Steve Ditko, Stan Lee 8 Images Close Cast See All Four years after No Way Home, Peter Parker lives alone, forgotten by everyone he loves, and devotes himself entirely to being Spider-Man. As crime escalates, he experiences a dangerous physical change that threatens his survival.

At the same time, a mysterious surge in criminal activity introduces a powerful new enemy. Powered by Expand Collapse





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