Marvel's Shadow Soldier: A New Hero For Sam Wilson's Captain America

Marvel introduces a new hero, Shadow Soldier, in the Sam Wilson: Captain America comic series. Josiah X, son of the first Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, embraces a new heroic identity and challenges Sam Wilson's approach to justice.

Just as Sam Wilson's Captain America returns to cinemas, the Avenger adds a surprising hero to his comic book supporting cast, possibly the biggest in Captain America lore since Bucky Barnes' Winter Soldier. While Bucky had to overcome brainwashing in his role as the Winter Soldier, a returning character's new role sees him help others open their eyes to injustice - including Cap.

Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 – written by Greg Pak and Evan Narcisse, with art by Eder Messias – depicts the fallout of Sam's battle with Maverick's Red Hulk and the shady corporation orchestrating the attack. With Sam and Joaquín Torres imprisoned, Josiah X reveals his new superhero identity as Shadow Soldier, stepping in to rescue Captain America and Falcon. In the issue, Josiah details his history and why he's taken up the new mantle, explaining that he wants to fight for the people in the shadows. Though the name is somewhat reminiscent of Winter Soldier, the characters are total opposites. Introducing the Shadow Soldier: Marvel Gives The Captain America Franchise A Very Different Take On The Winter Soldier Formula. The son of the first Black Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, Josiah X has been missing in action for years, but his Marvel Comics return officially gives him a new codename and mission moving forward. Before Bucky Barnes was revealed as the Winter Soldier in 2005, Josiah al hajj Saddiq made his debut in 2003’s The Crew #1, but disappeared shortly after. Now that Josiah has finally returned, with a snazzy new costume and alias that calls back to his time spent serving in the Vietnam War, he’s become a similarly-positioned inverse of the Winter Soldier. After being teased at the superhero cookout and birthday celebration for Isaiah in the series’ first issue, Sam Wilson: Captain America #2 re-introduces the character with not only his new moniker, but an interesting dynamic with Cap. After freeing Sam and Joaquin from Eaglestar’s prison, Shadow Soldier discusses some of his ideological differences with Cap and implores him to be less naive. Where Steve Rogers had to fight to wake Bucky up from his Winter Soldier mind control, Josiah’s Shadow Soldier contrasts that by reminding Sam to stay vigilant and helping him uncover the truth about Eaglestar’s evil plot. The History Of Josiah X & The Bradley Family In Captain America Lore, Explained. Shadow Soldier's Long Lineage Though Isaiah Bradley’s story in the Marvel Universe dates back to the 1940s, he first appeared just a year before his son in Truth: Red, White, and Black. In that series, he eventually took the mantle of Captain America for himself as an unwilling test subject for the Super Soldier Serum, and the government imprisoned him for 17 years after he took Steve Rogers’ costume. Isaiah had various health issues arising from the military’s depraved experiments, and they even orchestrated the birth of his super-powered son through a surrogate, as revealed in The Crew. Sam Wilson: Captain America #1 revealed that, though the veteran turned Muslim minister reconnected with his family in The Crew, Josiah has been as absent to the Bradleys as he’d been to Marvel Comics overall. In his last major appearance, Josiah had seemingly come to terms with the Stars and Stripes after joining Rhodey’s ragtag team, but his all-new superhero identity confirms that there’s a lot to his story that’s been left untold over the years. As the Shadow Soldier, Josiah could finally reunite with his family again and challenge Sam or Steve to be better versions of Captain America.





