Marvel's Queen in Black: Knull and Hela Battle for Cosmic Supremacy in Epic Showdown

Marvel Comics presents a high-stakes conflict in Queen in Black as two formidable villains, Knull and Hela, clash to claim the Throne of All, a cosmic weapon capable of rewriting reality itself. Following the events of King in Black and The Immortal Thor, Asgard's power vacuum sets the stage for this war. Knull, having broken free of his dark nature and embraced corrupted light by wielding the All-Light spear, seeks ultimate authority. Hela counters with her necro-magical mastery over the symbiote hive mind. The battle threatens Earth with assimilation into Venomworld, a planet of symbiotes, while intersecting with other major Marvel events like Armageddon and the Ultimate Universe's conclusion. Writer Al Ewing expands on the cosmic stakes, exploring themes of oblivion, sovereignty, and character evolution beyond the Infinity Stones.

The Marvel Universe is on the brink of a cosmic-scale war in the pages of Queen in Black, a new limited series that pits two of the most powerful villains against each other for control of the Throne of All, a weapon of unimaginable power.

This conflict is a direct sequel to the King in Black event and is set in motion by the tragic conclusion of The Immortal Thor, which left Asgard without its chief protector and created a vacuum that cosmic entities are eager to fill. The central combatants are Knull, the god of the symbiotes, and Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death. Knull, seeking revenge for his earlier defeat, has undergone a profound transformation.

He has deliberately shed his abyssal darkness and instead seized the legendary All-Light spear, a weapon of pure radiant energy, to execute a devious plan. He murdered an alternate version of Eddie Brock known as the Illuminated, stole Thanos' Outrider army after killing the Mad Titan, and has consolidated his forces to claim ultimate power. Hela, meanwhile, has been observing Knull's rise and has honed her own abilities, gaining mastery over the symbiote hive mind through necromantic magic.

Their battle is not merely for territory but for the Throne of All itself, a primordial seat that promises its ruler total dominion over both the material world and metaphysical planes, surpassing even the might of the Infinity Gauntlet. The stakes are astronomically high because the Throne of All represents a power level that eclipses the well-known Infinity Stones.

In Marvel lore, the Infinity Gauntlet allowed Thanos to perform reality-altering feats like turning Thor into glass or shattering Captain America's shield. However, the Marvel multiverse has introduced even more potent forces, such as the six primordial singularities that can rewrite physics. Many characters have also transcended the limits of cosmic artifacts; Peter Parker became Captain Universe via the Enigma Force, Storm evolved beyond Eternity, Doctor Doom stole Beyonders' power, and the Red Skull warped reality with the Cosmic Cube.

Against this backdrop, Knull and Hela's fight for the Throne of All is the latest escalation, with the winner likely becoming a universal-level threat. The narrative thus frames their duel as the ultimate contest between two flavors of oblivion: Knull's symbiote-driven hive mind assimilation and Hela's necro-magical control over life and death. This war directly impacts Earth, which is caught in the crossfire.

Marvel teases that the conflict will manifest as "Venomworld," an entire planet composed of symbiotes and their hosts, which will envelop Earth and assimilate humanity into a singular collective intelligence. This forces the original Venom (Eddie Brock) and his current host, Mary Jane Watson, into what is billed as "the last stand" against this overwhelming force. Their resistance will be organized through tie-in titles like Venom Unchained and Defenders of Light and Dark.

Writer Al Ewing has the challenging task of ensuring that Queen in Black stands out amid a crowded Marvel Comics landscape. It runs parallel to Chip Zdarsky's Armageddon event, which is reshaping Earth-616 after One World Under Doom, and Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Universe, which is nearing its finale.

For Queen in Black to leave a permanent mark, it must avoid standard alien invasion tropes and deliver significant consequences for its key players, especially Venom, Knull, Mary Jane, and Peter Parker, while deepening Marvel's cosmic mythos





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Marvel Comics Queen In Black Knull Hela Throne Of All Venomworld Infinity Stones Cosmic Weapon Al Ewing Symbiote Asgard Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Multiverse

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