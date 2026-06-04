Marvel's Queen In Black Event Finale and Venomworld Creation

Marvel Comics has dropped its September 2026 solicits and solicitations for the Queen In Black event finale and the creation of Venomworld. The event follows Marvel's heroes as they fight to safeguard Earth from an epic cosmic collision between Knull and Hela.

Marvel Comics has dropped its September 2026 solicits and solicitations for the Queen In Black event finale and the creation of Venomworld As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal, Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers Meanwhile, in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex 's half-symbiote power with cataclysmic consequences Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth In the war between Light and Dark, the winner's taken their prize but is it Hela or Knull who's ascended to the Throne of All Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is the VENOMWORLD It's the ultimate symbiote battle and for Mary Jane Watson, it's the last stand The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is BLACK CAT Oh, wait she's gotta steal something PURRFECT The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening Knull and Hela to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all The time has come for Plan B but will this desperate contingency be enough for Team Light and Team Dark to stop the dual horrors of the Queen in Black and the God of Light from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict Light and Dark forces collide and unite in this bombastic grand finale Eddie Brock was the King in Black right up until he wasn't It was him vacating the throne that led to the return of Knull and Hela 's rise as the Queen in Black Can he make up for his mistake Could he take back the crown as god of symbiotes The war between Knull and Hela just ended and even Eight Billion Venoms might not be enough to beat the winner It's the strangest adventure yet for the World's Strangest Roommates but is the lease finally up QUEEN IN BLACK , the new crossover event spinning directly out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's run of Venom, begins on July 22 Spanning a five-issue series by Ewing and Iban Coello, alongside essential tie-in limited series and issues, the saga follows Marvel's heroes as they fight to safeguard Earth from an epic cosmic collision between Knull and Hela Today, Marvel officially unveils the covers and information for the event's final chapters, arriving this September Hela has seized Knull 's throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the GOD OF LIGHT Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize The newly revealed issues spotlight the long awaited emergence of VENOMWORLD in QUEEN IN BLACK #4-5, a startling development teased since the early days of Ewing's mind-bending run As Earth is consumed by symbiotes, current Venom host Mary Jane Watson is forced to make a desperate choice, one that will shape both the fate of the Marvel Universe and her future as a symbiote hero in VENOM #262 Meanwhile, Eddie Brock faces his own pivotal decision that redefines his role as a symbiote host in QUEEN IN BLACK : VENOM UNCHAINED #3 And both new Defenders squads unite for the climactic finale in QUEEN IN BLACK : DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #4, and Marvel's master thief joins the battle to pull off the galaxy's greatest heist in BLACK CAT #14 I'm writing a couple of specials - in QUEEN IN BLACK : HELA , Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it QUEEN IN BLACK : THOR, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson-how they react to Hela , and how Hela reacts to them And finally, in VENOM, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book-Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself It'll be a fun time! - Al Ewin.

Marvel Comics has dropped its September 2026 solicits and solicitations for the Queen In Black event finale and the creation of Venomworld As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal, Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers Meanwhile, in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power with cataclysmic consequences Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth In the war between Light and Dark, the winner's taken their prize but is it Hela or Knull who's ascended to the Throne of All Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is the VENOMWORLD It's the ultimate symbiote battle and for Mary Jane Watson, it's the last stand The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is BLACK CAT Oh, wait she's gotta steal something PURRFECT The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening Knull and Hela to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all The time has come for Plan B but will this desperate contingency be enough for Team Light and Team Dark to stop the dual horrors of the Queen in Black and the God of Light from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict Light and Dark forces collide and unite in this bombastic grand finale Eddie Brock was the King in Black right up until he wasn't It was him vacating the throne that led to the return of Knull and Hela's rise as the Queen in Black Can he make up for his mistake Could he take back the crown as god of symbiotes The war between Knull and Hela just ended and even Eight Billion Venoms might not be enough to beat the winner It's the strangest adventure yet for the World's Strangest Roommates but is the lease finally up QUEEN IN BLACK, the new crossover event spinning directly out of Al Ewing and Carlos Gómez's run of Venom, begins on July 22 Spanning a five-issue series by Ewing and Iban Coello, alongside essential tie-in limited series and issues, the saga follows Marvel's heroes as they fight to safeguard Earth from an epic cosmic collision between Knull and Hela Today, Marvel officially unveils the covers and information for the event's final chapters, arriving this September Hela has seized Knull's throne and now commands a legion of deadly symbiotes as the QUEEN IN BLACK Meanwhile, Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension, claiming terrifying new power for himself as the GOD OF LIGHT Two of the most powerful evils in the galaxy are at war, and Earth is the final prize The newly revealed issues spotlight the long awaited emergence of VENOMWORLD in QUEEN IN BLACK #4-5, a startling development teased since the early days of Ewing's mind-bending run As Earth is consumed by symbiotes, current Venom host Mary Jane Watson is forced to make a desperate choice, one that will shape both the fate of the Marvel Universe and her future as a symbiote hero in VENOM #262 Meanwhile, Eddie Brock faces his own pivotal decision that redefines his role as a symbiote host in QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #3 And both new Defenders squads unite for the climactic finale in QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #4, and Marvel's master thief joins the battle to pull off the galaxy's greatest heist in BLACK CAT #14 I'm writing a couple of specials - in QUEEN IN BLACK: HELA, Karnilla of the Norns tells the tale of how Hela started all this, and which forgotten Thor tried to prevent it QUEEN IN BLACK: THOR, meanwhile, is a tale of Beta Ray Bill and the Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson-how they react to Hela, and how Hela reacts to them And finally, in VENOM, we get to see the war against Hela from the point of view of the characters in that book-Dylan, Mary Jane, and obviously the Venom symbiote himself It'll be a fun time! - Al Ewin





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