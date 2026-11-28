Marvel Comics transforms Tony Stark into the Iron Thing, a gamma-mutated brute matching the Hulk's physical power level in the new Infernal Hulk storyline.

Tony Stark has finally achieved physical parity with the Hulk in Marvel Comics, but the cost is a terrifying transformation into the Iron Thing. This new character appears in the upcoming event Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1, arriving on February 3. The story marks a dark chapter where traditional technology is replaced by grotesque biological mutation, stripping the billionaire inventor of his intellect and humanity.

Iron Thing Replaces Technology With Gamma Power

The Iron Thing possesses the same raw physical strength as the Hulk, ending the long-standing disparity between human engineering and gamma-fueled rage. In previous iterations, Stark's Godkiller Armor Mark II and the Godbuster Armor were designed to rival Celestials and outclass his entire armory. Other creations like the Galactus armor and the Thorbuster relied on Asgardian crystals or cosmic metal. Despite these technological marvels, the Hulk always won pure strength contests because his power increases indefinitely with rage. The Iron Thing bypasses this mechanical bottleneck by becoming a living juggernaut of bulging, mutated flesh.

Also read Auburn Quarterback Byrum Brown Questionable For Iron Bowl Against Alabama

Infernal Hulk Corrupts Earth's Mightiest Heroes

The Infernal Hulk leads a demonic version of the Avengers, turning Earth's champions into monstrous versions of themselves. Spider-Man becomes the Arthropod, displaying his limp body across New York like a puppet. Captain America transforms into the War Dead, a rotting mockery of wartime honor. Vision becomes the Diaboli Ex Machina, reduced to a giant exposed brain inside a machine devoid of visible humanity. The Infernal Hulk targets these heroes by stripping away what defines them, using body horror to humiliate them from the inside out.

Tony Stark Loses Intellect For Brute Force

As the Iron Thing, Tony Stark becomes a bloated, misshapen brute with barely any defined anatomy. This transformation is a cruel mockery of everything he has built, removing his legendary intellect and playboy charm. The Infernal Hulk knows that technology and sophistication are Stark's greatest assets. By replacing his refined suits with a mindless physical mass, the demon strips away the billionaire futurist's identity. The Iron Thing towers above the Infernal Hulk, serving as one of the team's most overwhelming brutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fate Of Iron Man Revealed On February 3

The specific details of the Iron Thing's role in the wider conflict are revealed in Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1. The issue is available starting February 3 from Marvel Comics. This release confirms that Stark's new form is capable of trading earth-shaking blows directly with gamma monsters. The transformation represents a significant departure from his usual Hulkbuster designs, which inevitably break down under prolonged use.

Comparison Of Iron Man And Hulk Power Levels

Historically, mystical power has beaten technology in Marvel narratives, particularly through the transdimensional nature of the Hulk's might. Stark has often neutralized the Green Goliath through ingenuity or backup from the Avengers and Fantastic Four. However, the Iron Thing removes the need for such strategies by matching the Hulk pound for pound. This new physical tier places Iron Man on the same level as the Green Goliath, eliminating the gap that previously existed in pure slugfests.