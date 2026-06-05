Marvel's Liminal Space Post Proves Even the MCU Can't Escape the Backrooms

Marvel Entertainment posted four liminal space images on X, closely resembling the aesthetic of A24's Backrooms, which opened to $81.5 million domestically.

latest post proves even the MCU can’t escape the Backrooms . The studio shared haunting liminal space images on X as A24 ’s Backrooms dominates the box office with $141 million worldwide.

Marvel Entertainment posted four liminal space images on X with the caption “Liminal spacetime” on June 5, 2026. The images closely resemble the aesthetic of A24’s Backrooms, which opened to $81.5 million domestically. Marvel’s post has already gathered 471.9K views and 22K likes. The Backrooms film draws its visual identity from endless yellow rooms, fluorescent lighting, and disorienting corridors.

Similarly, Marvel’s images share that same unsettling quality with sterile hallways and empty industrial spaces. The Loki television series also explored liminal environments through the Time Variance Authority’s bureaucratic dimension. That show featured similar themes of characters trapped in strange, seemingly endless spaces outside normal reality.

Meanwhile, Backrooms director Kane Parsons built over 30,000 square feet of physical sets across four sound stages. Production designer Danny Vermette adapted Parsons’ digital Blender designs into tangible environments for filming. Notably, reports indicate that people actually got lost on the set during production. Parsons also drew inspiration from Portal, Mr. Robot, and the anime series Paranoia Agent for the project.

The Loki series similarly constructed elaborate sets at Pinewood Atlanta Studios and later Pinewood Studios in the UK. Both properties explore characters navigating labyrinthine spaces that exist outside conventional time and space.

Additionally, Loki’s TVA appeared in the 2024 film Deadpool and Wolverine, showing Marvel’s willingness to expand that world.from 233 reviews. Parsons became the youngest filmmaker to reach number one at the American box office with the release. He confirmed in late May that new Backrooms projects are already in development. The Odyssey popcorn bucket is here and it’s a must-have for Christopher Nolan fans.

The bucket has been exclusively designed…Supergirl director addresses the inevitable comparisons to Guardians of the Galaxy. Craig Gillespie helms the upcoming DCU flick starring Milly…Scary Movie 7 is already being discussed by Marlon Wayans, and he has teased some early details. The acclaimed actor,…Scary Movie Review: Anna Faris & Regina Hall Bring Laughs to Horror Comedy Reboot The gang’s all back together. It’s time to say “WAZZUP?!

” to a brand new Scary Movie, and this film sees…Amid the 6th Scary Movie‘s theatrical release, the number of post-credits scenes in it has been revealed. Most of the…Backrooms director Kane Parsons says generative AI takes away the creative satisfaction he finds in filmmaking. His comments arrive as…A24’s Backrooms is turning into a box office storm right now.

The horror film has become a sensation since it…Backrooms‘ box office success has been positioned as a major win for original horror films. While a massive success and…A24’s biggest hit just got a major sequel update that changes everything. Here’s where Backrooms 2 stands right now after the film’s record-breaking opening…





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Marvel Backrooms Liminal Space A24 MCU

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Real Horror of Backrooms Is the Wall-to-Wall Carpeting.Noclip out of reality and into this Gabfest episode about Backrooms.

Read more »

Box Office: 'Scary Movie' Battles 'Backrooms' for No. 1 With $45 Million-Plus DebutParamount and Miramax's R-rated 'Scary Movie' is aiming for $45 million to $50 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend.

Read more »

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season Four Teases Battles With 'Inner Demons'Plus, a new screenwriter is wanted for Backrooms 2.

Read more »

Seraphim Space Trust Posts Record Quarterly Gains Amid Growing Space Industry MomentumThe world's first listed space technology trust, Seraphim Space, reported a 30.7% increase in portfolio value to £433.3 million for Q1 2024, fueled by strong performance across holdings and heightened market interest in space ventures. With shares up over 50% this year, the trust highlighted gains from ICEYE, Xona Space Systems, Tomorrow.io, and HawkEye 360, while anticipating further growth driven by SpaceX's upcoming IPO and rising government spending on space-based intelligence.

Read more »