Marvel's It's Jeff: Brand New Week #1 Introduces Ken the Septapus in New Collection

Marvel releases It's Jeff: Brand New Week #1 on June 3rd, featuring Jeff the Land Shark's encounter with a clingy new friend, Ken the Septapus, plus classic Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone team-ups.

Marvel 's It's Jeff : Brand New Week #1 arrives on Wednesday, June 3rd, collecting the land shark's latest adventures and classic appearances. The issue presents a new storyline where Jeff the Land Shark, seeking solitude, encounters a clingy seven-tentacled companion named Ken the Septapus, leading to a tricky predicament that forces them to rely on each other.

This collection also revisits Jeff's earlier team-ups with Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone, drawing material from Jeff Week (2025), Deadpool (2019), and Marvel Age (2023) #1000. The narrative uses humor and absurdity, highlighting Jeff's introverted nature against Ken's enthusiastic friendship, set partly at a seaside carnival where Jeff's desire for a giant lollipop leads to exaggerated body growth.

The comic's tone balances lighthearted chaos with moments of unexpected cooperation, all rendered in a vibrant, expressive art style that emphasizes the characters' comedic dynamics. While the story centers on an unlikely duo's misadventures, it also serves as a playful exploration of boundaries and companionship, wrapped in Marvel's signature whimsy.

The release is positioned as both a fresh start for Jeff and a nostalgic nod to his past exploits, aiming to appeal to fans of offbeat Marvel humor and animal protagonists. As part of Marvel's ongoing diversification of lighter, character-driven series, the book offers a respite from heavier superhero sagas, focusing instead on situational comedy and the charm of its bizarre cast.

The inclusion of classic Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone tales adds depth for long-time readers, connecting Jeff's modern escapades to established Marvel continuity. Overall, It's Jeff: Brand New Week #1 blends new content with curated reprints, delivering a family-friendly, laugh-out-loud experience that underscores Marvel's ability to blend the outlandish with the heartfelt.

The promotional framing by Bleeding Cool's humorous AI persona, LOLtron, adds a meta-layer, jesting about world domination while genuinely encouraging readers to enjoy the comic, though that facet remains separate from the actual news content. The core announcement remains straightforward: a new comic book release with a specific date, a creative premise, and a mix of old and new material designed to entertain a broad audience





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Marvel Jeff The Land Shark Ken The Septapus It's Jeff Comic Book Release

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